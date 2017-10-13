Home > News > World >

Oliver Stone :  Weinstein being 'condemned by vigilantes'

Oliver Stone Weinstein being 'condemned by vigilantes'

Weinstein, one of Hollywood's most influential producers, has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual harassment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Oliver Stone says disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is being "condemned by a vigilante system" as people rush to pass jugdement on allegations he sexually abused and raped multiple women play

Oliver Stone says disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is being "condemned by a vigilante system" as people rush to pass jugdement on allegations he sexually abused and raped multiple women

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone on Friday said disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was being "condemned by a vigilante system" as people rush to pass judgement on allegations he sexually abused and raped multiple women.

Weinstein, one of Hollywood's most influential producers, has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual harassment, assault and rape in a series of media investigations by the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine.

Police in New York and the United Kingdom have since launched investigations following the publication of an avalanche of claims that go back decades.

The reports have sparked both outrage and soul-searching in Hollywood over the treatment and exploitation of women, particularly young and aspiring actresses.

But on Friday Stone said he believed the industry and the public were prematurely judging Weinstein.

"I'm a believer in you wait till this thing gets to a trial," he told reporters in the South Korean city of Busan, where he is heading a jury at an international film festival.

"If he broke the law it will come out. I believe that a man shouldn't be condemned by a vigilante system," he added.

Stone also said Hollywood was rife with "horror stories" but that such allegations remained hearsay.

"So it's not easy what he’s going through," he said. "During that period he was a rival and I didn't really know him. I've heard horror stories about everybody in the business so I'm not going to comment on gossip."

Stone's remarks came a day after American actress Rose McGowan became the fourth woman to accuse Weinstein of raping her.

Police in New York and Britain have opened investigations into allegations of sexual assault by Weinstein in the wake of an avalanche of new claims play

Police in New York and Britain have opened investigations into allegations of sexual assault by Weinstein in the wake of an avalanche of new claims

(AFP/File)

Weinstein's accusers include such big-name actresses as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino, Kate Beckinsale and actor/singer Ashley Judd.

The allegations ranged from unwanted sexual advances to rape and forced oral sex.

Weinstein, who has been fired from his own studio, has "unequivocally" denied that any of the sex was non-consensual but has also apologised for past behaviour.

On Wednesday he was seen in public for the first time in days when paparazzi descended upon him as he left his daughter's home in Los Angeles.

"Guys, I'm not doing OK but I'm trying," he said in a video obtained by ABC. "I got to get help. You know what, we all make mistakes."

As he climbed into an oversized sports utility vehicle, he said he hoped people would give him "a second chance".

Known for his political films and documentaries, Stone also addressed nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula during his press conference at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival, where he is chairing the jury for its major New Currents award.

Stone –- whose wife is Korean –- called on the Trump Administration to "accept the fact that North Korea has nuclear weapons".

"We cannot deny this anymore," the 71-year-old director said. "Otherwise this is not going to end well. The possibility of war concerns all of us. It's a time for diplomacy and restraint."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for electionsbullet
2 In Liberia Results delayed in presidential electionbullet
3 Eminem Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap videobullet

Related Articles

In St Louis Protests over police shooting turn violent for third day
Putin Kremlin denies Russian President mistook US video for Russia's Syria campaign
Vladimir Putin Russian President talks grandchildren, offers Comey asylum in phone-in
Vladimir Putin Russian leader says Snowden no 'traitor' in Oliver Stone interviews
Harvey Weinstein New York, London police investigating movie mogul amid fourth rape allegation
"Game of Thrones" Khal Drogo joked about 'raping beautiful women' on show [Video]
Harvey Weinstein Third French actress says she was harassed
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood kingmaker with feet of clay
Daniel Day-Lewis Hollywood legend announces retirement from acting
Donald Trump US President's documentary stirs up start of Cannes film festival

World

South Africa President Jacob Zuma - who is accused of corruption, fraud, money-laundering and racketeering - has always insisted he is innocent
Jacob Zuma South African court clears way for president's graft prosecution
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga plunged the country into uncharted waters by saying he was pulling out of a presidential race re-run
Raila Odinga Kenya’s opposition leader says Oct. 26 poll will be illegal
Thai civil servants pray during a ceremony led by monks in front of Bangkok's City Hall marking one year since the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Bhumibol Adulyadej One year after King's death, Thais prepare for final goodbye
Kurdish peshmerga fighters, shown here voting in last month's independence referendum, are on alert for a possible attack by Iraqi troops and allied militia
Kirkuk Baghdad launches city operation as Kurd fighters mobilise