Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

North Korea media herald Kim's Singapore stroll

Kim Jong Un North Korea media herald Kim's Singapore stroll

North Korea's state media provided extensive coverage Tuesday of a late night stroll taken by Kim Jong Un around staunchly capitalist Singapore, with a barrage of photos accompanying the young leader's effusive praise for the island state's economic model.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
No fewer than 14 images of Kim Jong Un's visit to the Marina Bay Sands hotel, casino and convention centre and other sights were printed on the front page of the state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper play

No fewer than 14 images of Kim Jong Un's visit to the Marina Bay Sands hotel, casino and convention centre and other sights were printed on the front page of the state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korea's state media provided extensive coverage Tuesday of a late night stroll taken by Kim Jong Un around staunchly capitalist Singapore, with a barrage of photos accompanying the young leader's effusive praise for the island state's economic model.

Fulsome applause for another country is unusual for the media in the impoverished North, which generally do not show detailed images of affluent foreign countries.

A few hours ahead of his historic summit with Donald Trump -- the first encounter between a leader of the isolated, nuclear-armed North and a sitting US president -- Kim took a break from preparations for a waterfront stroll.

He was accompanied by Singapore's foreign and education ministers -- with whom he posed for selfies -- and surrounded by officials as police held back pursuing reporters.

But images of Kim are carefully controlled and managed in the isolated North, and travelling media from Pyongyang enjoyed close access.

No fewer than 14 images of his visit to the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) hotel, casino and convention centre and other sights were printed on the front page of the state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

Fulsome praise for another country is unusual for North Korea's media play

Fulsome praise for another country is unusual for North Korea's media

(KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)

It showed him smiling on the MBS' rooftop Sky Park observation platform, adding he "learned about the social and economic development" of Singapore.

Other pictures showed onlookers taking pictures of Kim, who has made only two previous trips beyond the Korean peninsula as leader, both of them to China.

In Pyongyang, commuters gathered around a news stand at a subway station where the front page had been posted.

Praising Singapore's "clean and beautiful" environment, Kim vowed to "learn a lot from the good knowledge and experience of Singapore in various fields in the future," the newspaper added.

The bright lights of the Singaporean cityscape are a notable contrast to Pyongyang, much of which remains dimly lit at night despite Kim overseeing a number of prestige development projects during his rule.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 In Brazil Jailed Lula still way ahead presidential pollbullet
3 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet

Related Articles

US-North Korea Summit Nukes and normalisation: What's on the table in Singapore
In Hong Kong Top independence leader jailed for six years
In Afghan Blistered and hungry: Protesters walk hundreds of kilometres for peace
In London Koreans suburb tackle north-south divide
US-North Korea Summit US, N. Korea officials in final summit preparations
In Peru 3 ex-presidents in Odebrecht payoffs probe
Antonio Guterres United Nations Chief calls for investigation of Syria strikes
Cuba Country says cause of US diplomats' illness still a mystery
In Mexico Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west

World

British Prime Minister Theresa May will aim to fend off another Brexit setback in a long-awaited showdown with restive lawmakers
Theresa May Brexit law faces tricky UK parliament votes
Should it go or should it stay? ECB likely to debate future of bond purchase programme
Eurozone Economy 'Exciting' ECB meet could bring end to bond-buying
Lawyers for former Congolese vice-president Jean-Pierre Bemba will call for his release Tuesday after he was acquitted of war crimes at the ICC in The Hague
Bemba Acquitted DRCongo leader edges closer to freedom
The French navy's assault ship Dixmude late last month sailed around the South China Sea to push back against Beijing's claim to own most of the resource-rich waters
Air Excercise France challenges Beijing in South China Sea