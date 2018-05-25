Home > News > World >

Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again

Sexual Assault Scandal Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again

The Nobel Foundation on Friday said this year's literature prize, already postponed until 2019 due to a sexual assault scandal, may be delayed further.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Swedish Academy has been in turmoil since November when Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter published the testimonies of 18 women who claimed to have been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by an influential figure with ties to the Academy play

The Swedish Academy has been in turmoil since November when Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter published the testimonies of 18 women who claimed to have been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by an influential figure with ties to the Academy

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nobel Foundation on Friday said this year's literature prize, already postponed until 2019 due to a sexual assault scandal, may be delayed further.

Lars Heikensten, executive director of the foundation said the 2018 prize would be "awarded when the Swedish Academy has regained confidence or is in the process of doing so to a sufficient extent".

"This means that there is no 2019 deadline," he told the public Swedish Radio.

The body has been in turmoil since November when Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter -- in the wake of the global #MeToo campaign -- published the testimonies of 18 women who claimed to have been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by an influential figure with long-standing ties to the Academy.

Disagreements within the prestigious institution on how to deal with the issue sowed deep discord among its 18 members and prompted six to quit, including the first woman permanent secretary Sara Danius.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet

Related Articles

US America backs Dutch, Australian findings against Russia in MH17 probe
Mariano Rajoy Graft-tainted Spanish PM under fire from opposition, allies
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY police
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY police station
Trump US president welcomes 'productive' N.Korea reaction on talks
Sergey Lavrov No 'facts' to support MH17 charges: Russia's minister
In Gaza Tear gas baby left off official death count
In France Government seeks end to rail strike with 35 bn-euro debt pledge
Mariano Rajoy Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft
Oleg Deripaska Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions

World

Madagascar has been rocked by violent protests over electoral laws that the opposition says are designed to bar their candidates from participating in elections expected this year
In Madagascar Top court orders formation of unity government
Mehmet Hakan Atilla, deputy director general of Turkish lender Halkbank, was convicted by a US federal jury in January 2018 on five counts of bank fraud and conspiracy following a five-week trial
Mehmet Hakan Atilla Turkish banker files appeals notice against US conviction
Colombian senator Ivan Duque is the favorite going into Sunday's first round of the country's presidential election, but he is not expected to win outright
In Colombia FARC deal looms large over presidential poll
A man attempts to help a victim in the rubble minutes after the collapse of the Parravicini theater building
In Argentina 3 die in theater collapse