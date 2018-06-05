Home > News > World >

Nine killed in Niger suicide attacks

In Niger Nine killed in suicide attacks

Nine people were killed in three suicide bombings in southeastern Niger near the border with Nigeria, a local official said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The attacks occurred late Monday in the regional Niger capital of Diffa (pictured), a frequent target of the Boko Haram jihadist group, the official told AFP play

The attacks occurred late Monday in the regional Niger capital of Diffa (pictured), a frequent target of the Boko Haram jihadist group, the official told AFP

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nine people were killed in three suicide bombings in southeastern Niger near the border with Nigeria, a local official said Tuesday.

The attacks occurred late Monday in the regional capital of Diffa, a frequent target of the Boko Haram jihadist group, the official, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.

He said "two young women and a man" blew themselves up in different parts of the city, adding that an Islamic school in a busy area was one of the targets.

"For the moment there are nine dead, and wounded," he said.

Security forces have cordoned off the sites and are carrying out search operations throughout the city, a security source said.

According to accounts on social media, three explosions were heard at around 10pm (2100 GMT) Monday in Diffa Koura, an old district of the city.

The attacks came as Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou arrived in Paris for an official visit Monday. He is to continue to Brussels Tuesday.

They also follow several months of calm in the Diffa region which since February 2015 has suffered numerous attacks by Boko Haram based across the border in northeast Nigeria.

In late April, Niamey announced a military operation against Boko Haram in the region of Lake Chad, which links Niger, Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon.

The group, which is seeking an Islamic state based on Sharia law, has caused the deaths of at least 20,000 people since it took up arms in 2009 in Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet
2 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
3 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet

Related Articles

In Tunisia Death toll from migrant shipwreck rises to 52
Hailemariam Desalegn Ethiopia lifts state of emergency as political crisis eases
Abdullah II King warns Jordan 'at crossroads' over economic protests
In Germany Calls grow for expulsion of disputed US envoy
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?
Belgium Country to honour 2 police officers killed in attack
Mexico Court orders new probe into massacre of students
In Brazil Royal says monarchy would fix country's chaos
Harvey Weinstein Movie mogul set to plead innocent in NY
Paul Manafort US prosecutors accuse Trump's former campaign chairman of attempted witnesses tampering

World

Several hundred Belgian police officers joined the funeral for two policewomen killed in a jihadist attack
Jihadist Belgium honours two policewomen killed in attack
An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspector in January 2014 disconnects cascades for 20 percent uranium production at the nuclear power plant of Natanz, some 300 kilometres south of Tehran
In Iran Ali Akbar Salehi steps up pressure on uranium enrichment after US pullout
The European Court of Justice has ruled that same-sex partners of EU citizens have the right to live in any member state whatever their nationality
European Union Top court rules same-sex partners have residence rights
A picture taken during a tour organised by Yemeni loyalist fighters on June 2, 2018 shows an armoured vehicle on a main road in the Hodeida province, 50 kilometres from the port city of Hodeida
Martin Griffiths UN envoy 'concerned' by fate of key Yemen port