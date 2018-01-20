Home > News > World >

new Indian condos, the name is Trump, and the Lure is meeting

World On new Indian condos, the name is Trump, and the Lure is meeting one

What’s one of the best ways right now to crack into the Trump family inner circle?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trump Tower in Mumbai. Credit Asmita Parelkar for The New York Times play

Trump Tower in Mumbai. Credit Asmita Parelkar for The New York Times

(The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Indian developers are promising to fly the first group of buyers in a new Trump Towers project to New York for an event with Donald Trump Jr., according to Indian news reports and a video on one of the developers’ websites.

The glitzy project, which will rise high above Gurugram, a suburb of New Delhi, has become the latest matter to draw questions about the way the Trump family is handling its convergence of business and politics. Reports in the Indian press last week, followed by a Washington Post article Thursday, have brought new accusations of influence peddling.

But the Indian developers aren’t shying away from their offer to get the first buyers of these condos in front of Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s oldest child, who helps run the family’s real estate empire.

According to an article by the Press Trust of India that appeared in The Hindustan Times on Jan. 10, Pankaj Bansal, the director of one of the Indian property developers, said: “About an initial 100 buyers will fly to the U.S. where Donald Trump Jr. will host them.”

The apartment project consists of two glittering 600-foot towers, among the tallest in the area, featuring apartments that have 22-foot-high ceilings, infinity pools and floor-to-ceiling windows. Picture lots of marble and lots of glass.

A video included on the website of Tribeca Developers, one of the other Indian partners, features a segment of a news broadcast on the project, reiterating the promise to meet a Trump.

Buy a flat, meet Trump Jr.!” the video says.

According to Indian news reports, the developers sold 20 units in the first day of sales in January.

Ethicists in the United States expressed concern about the conflict-of-interest issues raised by such inducements.

Norman L. Eisen, who was the ethics counsel for President Barack Obama, said it was “outrageous that access to the Trump family is once again being sold — this time to foreign purchasers, no less.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 In New Zealand Prime Minister announces she's pregnantbullet
2 In Syria Authorities threaten to 'destroy' Turkish warplanesbullet
3 Denis Cuspert German IS rapper killed in airstrike in Syriabullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 strange museums around the world
Mahmood Farooqui India's top court acquits Bollywood director of rape
Politics India's latest missile test puts it closer to joining an exclusive club and will 'make China think twice'
Sergei Solomin Siberian helicopter maker has eyes on India
Politics With an eye on China, India is looking to buy more US-made advanced sub-hunting planes
In Israel Netanyahu hails new era in ties with India

World

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters fire towards YPG positions in the Afrin area on January 20, 2018
Turkey attacks Terrified children, empty streets in Syria's Afrin
An aerial view of Olympic venues in Gangneung, South Korea. A North Korean arts troupe is expected to perform in Gangneung during the Winter Games.
World North Korea agrees, again, to pre-olympic visit to South Korea
Nicolle Wallace on the set of “Deadline: White House
World Nicolle Wallace's road from the white house to 30 rock
World Paul Bocuse, celebrated French chef, dies at 91