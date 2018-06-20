Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Nations defend UN rights council after US pullout

United Nations Nations defend rights council after US pullout

Diplomats from across the globe defended the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday after the United States withdrew from a body it branded an anti-Israel "cesspool."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Diplomats from around the world criticised the US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley play

Diplomats from around the world criticised the US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Diplomats from across the globe defended the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday after the United States withdrew from a body it branded an anti-Israel "cesspool."

Slovenian ambassador Vojislav Suc, who currently holds the council's rotating presidency and has been pushing a faltering reform drive, described the Geneva-based chamber as the best place to trigger action on dangerous rights crises.

"Let me say it very clearly, if human rights issues are not discussed here, in this very room, they have little chance to be dealt with meaningfully anywhere else," he told the council's 38th session, hours after Washington announced its pullout.

Suc further praised the 47-member council as the "only intergovernmental body responding to human rights issues and situations worldwide."

Once he receives formal notification of the US withdrawal, Suc said he would arrange for the American seat to be removed and work with the General Assembly to elect a replacement member.

China, which has on multiple occasions voiced support for multilateral institutions abandoned by US President Donald Trump, portrayed the council as "a major body... to promote the realisation of human rights."

"All delegations attach great importance to this body," said Chinese ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Yu Jianhua.

China currently sits on the council and rights groups have repeatedly criticised Beijing for seeking to stifle criticism of its own conduct.

The European Union assured that it "remains steadfastly and reliably committed to the Human Rights Council," and said it would continue to try to fix the body's problems despite the US withdrawal.

Russia's foreign ministry had earlier accused the US of "gross cynicism" and "disregard" for the UN.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UN ambassador Nikki Haley announced the decision on Wednesday, making good on a threat Haley made in Geneva a year ago.

They said their calls for change, notably to fix "hypocrisy" and "unrelenting bias" against Israel were ignored.

Membership of the council, established in 2006 to replace the disgraced Human Rights Commission, has long been controversial.

Current members include Burundi, the Philippines and Venezuela -- all nations accused of massive abuses against civilians.

But the main US objection was the council's Agenda Item 7, which mandates discussion of Israel at each of the three annual sessions.

Israel is the only country recorded as a dedicated agenda item.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the US withdrawal, experts and diplomats have noted that without US pushback, resolutions approving investigations of Israel's conduct in the Occupied Palestinian Territories could multiply.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drillsbullet
2 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
3 In US Commerce Secretary held Russia, China-linked assets - Reportbullet

Related Articles

Peter Nwoboshi EFCC opens trial in senator's case, calls 2 witnesses
Trump Boycotts and nuclearization: Canada defiant of US President
Buhari This is what President said during budget signing ceremony
European Union Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration
World Refugees Day Celebrating 5 popular stars you may not know were refugees
World Cup 2018 Senegal players show Africa how it’s done; their fans give the world cleanliness goals
2018 Budget Buhari finally signs appropriation bill into law
Young Paris Roc Nation artist says Fela Anikulapo Kuti is bigger than Bob Marley
Atiku Will ex Vice President be arrested if he visits the United States?

World

A picture taken during a Syrian army-organised tour shows massive damage in Eastern Ghouta where the UN says forces loyal to Damascus carried out acts during its recapture which amounted to crimes against humanity
In Ghouta Damascus responsible for crimes against humanity: UN
North Korean children continue to confront major health challenges according to the United Nations
United Nations N. Korea data shows slight children's health gains
Labour prime minister Gordon Brown made Alan Sugar, 71, a lord in 2009, but he left the party in 2015, citing its "negative business policies"
Alan Sugar UK TV star accused of racism over World Cup tweet
Russia accused the United States of "gross cynicism" after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced a US withdrawal from the UN human rights council
Russia Country calls out US 'cynicism' for rights council pullout