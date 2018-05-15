Home > News > World >

N. Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms

N. Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms

A North Korean delegation has visited Beijing to learn about China's experience in economic reform and opening up, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, the latest diplomatic outreach by the isolated regime.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) in the Chinese city of Dalian earlier in May play

Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) in the Chinese city of Dalian earlier in May

(KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A North Korean delegation has visited Beijing to learn about China's experience in economic reform and opening up, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, the latest diplomatic outreach by the isolated regime.

The Cold War-era allies have stepped up contacts in recent weeks as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepares for a historic summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

China said Pak Thae Song, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, visited Beijing on Monday at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party.

"This visit is a concrete example of the important consensus between (Communist Party) General Secretary Xi Jinping and Chairman Kim Jong Un," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing, confirming media reports about the trip.

The delegation came to "learn about the achievements of China's domestic economic development and reform and opening-up process, and promote an exchange of experience between the two parties on governance issues," Lu said.

Analysts have said Kim's promise last month to build "socialist economic construction" could herald more Chinese-style economic reforms, which transformed the communist-led country into the world's second largest economy.

Kim used the phrase when he declared that his regime had completed the development of its nuclear arsenal and no more atomic or missile tests were needed.

The delegation visited Beijing a week after Kim met Xi in China's northeastern port city of Dalian -- his second trip to China in less than two months.

Pyongyang and Beijing are seeking to mend frayed ties as a diplomatic thaw in the region intensifies.

Relations fell to a new low in the past year as Beijing, angered by Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests, supported a series of United Nations sanctions against its ally.

But Beijing is keen to avoid being sidelined in the wake of Kim's historic summit last month with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and ahead of his Trump summit.

Experts say Kim needs to maintain good relations with his country's main patron as the Trump meeting looms.

Kim, who picked Beijing to make his maiden official trip abroad in March, has also invited Xi to visit North Korea.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
3 Jacinda Ardern New Zealand PM reveals maternity leave arrangementsbullet

Related Articles

Kim Jong Un N. Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons
Paris Knife Attack French police seek clues after Russian-born knifeman strikes
Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?
In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12
In North Korea Pyongyang university welcomes release of Americans who taught there
Nuclear Deal Europe fights to save Iran after US pullout
Mike Pompeo US diplomat in Pyongyang with detainees on agenda
Shinzo Abe East Asian powers back N. Korea denuclearisation
North Korea Country says peace talks not the result of US pressure
North Korea Country goes back to the future - by 30 minutes

World

WFP chief David Beasley has urged North Korea to allow more access and monitoring for international aid
David Beasley WFP chief urges North Korea to grant more access
Ukraine's state security service searched the Kiev offices of Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency and TV channel RT, after detaining one journalist near his home, officials said
In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state media
Opponents say Thursday's referendum is a power grab by Nkurunziza, pictured here at a campaign rally, that will wreck an agreement which ended Burundi's civil war
Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi to hold referendum to extend Nkurunziza rule
Liu Chuanjian braved intense cold and blasting wind to safely land his airliner after a cockpit window shattered
Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken cockpit window