Home > News > World >

N. Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture

Kim Jong Un N. Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would move the country's clocks 30 minutes forward to unify with the South's time zone as a conciliatory gesture after Friday's inter-Korean summit, Seoul said Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The creation of 'Pyongyang time' drew criticism for further deepening the disparity between the two Koreas play

The creation of 'Pyongyang time' drew criticism for further deepening the disparity between the two Koreas

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would move the country's clocks 30 minutes forward to unify with the South's time zone as a conciliatory gesture after Friday's inter-Korean summit, Seoul said Sunday.

The two countries on the divided peninsula have had different time zones since 2015 when the North suddenly changed its standard time to 30 minutes behind the South.

Pyongyang cited a nationalistic rationale, saying it would return the North to the time zone used before Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the peninsula to mark the 70th anniversary of its liberation from Tokyo.

But Kim promised to change the time zone back during the historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moon's spokesman said.

The pair held the summit -- the third such meeting between the two Koreas -- at the border truce village of Panmunjom, during which Kim set the foot on the south side of the border for the first time and the two leaders pledged to pursue denuclearisation and a permanent peace.

Kim said he found it "heartbreaking" to see the two wall clocks hanging at the summit room showing different times for the two neighbours, the spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.

"Since we were the ones who made the change from the standard time, we will go back to the original time. You can announce it publicly," Yoon quoted Kim as saying.

Yoon hailed the move as a "symbolic move" for better ties between Seoul and Pyongyang.

The creation of "Pyongyang time" drew criticism from Moon's conservative predecessor, Park Geun-hye, for further deepening the disparity between the two Koreas whose division was sealed by the 1950-53 Korean War.

The two countries have remained at war technically after the war ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty, and Moon and Kim on Friday vowed to seek the formal end of the war.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 In South Africa People protests over new minimum wagebullet
3 In Niger Local law enforcement benefit from US counter-terrorism...bullet

Related Articles

Kim Jong Un N. Korea's leader willing to talk to Japan 'any time': Seoul
Politics Trump goes off-script at wild rally in Michigan, while the press party at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in DC
Prophet T.B Joshua ‘I predicted North and South Korea’s historic peace agreement 4 years ago’ — SCOAN founder
Lee Hsien Loong No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM
In South Korea One word, many meanings: Korean ‘denuclearisation’ in the headlines
Iran Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente
Politics South Korean official likens a modern North Korea to one with 'a Trump Tower and McDonald's' in it
World How Trump's mixed signals complicate America's role in the world
Moon Jae-in 'No longer a hermit': South Koreans fascinated by Kim
Politics 'This is beyond the US': Trump paints a stark picture of what happens if he can't solve the North Korea crisis

World

EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who will present the plans in Brussels on Wednesday, says that tough steps are needed to fill a 12 to 14 billion euro hole left by Brexit
In Belgium Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on April 28, 2018, shows King Salman bin Abdulaziz launching the construction of the Qiddiya "entertainment city"
In Saudi Arabia King launches building of entertainment mega-park
Duterte said he would bring home Filipina maids who suffered abuse
Rodrigo Duterte Philippines' president calls Kuwait work ban 'permanent'
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the South's President Moon Jae-in during a historic summit that he is ready for talks with Japan "any time"
Kim Jong Un N. Korea's leader willing to talk to Japan 'any time': Seoul