Home > News > World >

N. Korea demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'

North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'

North Korea has demanded Seoul repatriate a dozen waitresses who fled to the South two years ago, just days after abruptly calling off a planned inter-Korean meeting following weeks of tentative rapprochement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pyongyang claims the women were kidnapped from a North Korean restaurant in China, while Seoul insists they defected of their own free will play

Pyongyang claims the women were kidnapped from a North Korean restaurant in China, while Seoul insists they defected of their own free will

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korea has demanded Seoul repatriate a dozen waitresses who fled to the South two years ago, just days after abruptly calling off a planned inter-Korean meeting following weeks of tentative rapprochement.

The issue has long been controversial, with Pyongyang claiming the women were kidnapped from a North Korean state-run restaurant in China while Seoul insists they defected of their own free will.

But the restaurant's manager said in a recent interview he had lied to the women and blackmailed them into following him under the orders of the South's spy agency.

The fate of the women could jeopardise relations between the two countries, said a statement from the North's Red Cross carried by the official KCNA news agency late Saturday.

"The South Korean authorities should... send our women citizens to their families without delay and thus show the will to improve North-South ties," the statement said.

At a landmark summit last month in the Demilitarised Zone that divides the peninsula, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in pledged to pursue denuclearisation and a peace treaty.

A rapid thaw in tensions earlier this year saw Pyongyang release three US detainees and invite foreign media to witness the closing of its nuclear test site ahead of a planned summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Singpore next month.

But Pyongyang "indefinitely" postponed a high-level meeting with the South last week in protest of joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington and also has threatened to cancel the Singapore summit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet
2 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
3 British Royal Wedding Pajamas and cheers: Meghan's school joins...bullet

Related Articles

Trump US president, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit
Beijing US, China agree to abandon trade war
Palme d'Or Race for gold reaches climax at politically charged Cannes
Mike Pompeo US trying to move forward after quitting Iran nuclear deal
Trump US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in power
Pentagon No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's leader seeks N.Korea-style talks with US
Trump US president denies 'folding' over ZTE in China trade talks
White House US 'hopeful' for Kim-Trump summit as North threatens to cancel

World

Officers escorted students and staff back onto Santa Fe High School property but only to collect any valuable or vehicles, as an investigation continued after the murder of 10 students and teachers
Texas Shooting Officers 'did what they could': chief
The evacuation of jihadists from southern Damascus follows intense fighting with Syrian regime forces
In Damascus IS begins quitting last pocket of Syria's capital
Former prime minister Najib Razak has been barred from leaving Malaysia as the new government investigates accusations he took part in the looting of billions of dollars from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB
Najib Razak Malaysia ex-PM denies graft charges in visit to home region
Jurors are weighing the price to put on patented iPhone design features copied by Samsung in a legal case dating back seven years
Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury