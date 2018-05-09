Home > News > World >

Murdered Slovak journalist was targeted: prosecutor

In Slovakia Murdered journalist was targeted: prosecutor

A Slovak journalist murdered in February as he was about to publish an explosive report probing alleged high-level corruption was specifically targeted, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A memorial to Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova in the center of Bratislava in February 2018 play

A memorial to Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova in the center of Bratislava in February 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Slovak journalist murdered in February as he was about to publish an explosive report probing alleged high-level corruption was specifically targeted, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Police who found Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova gunned down in their home outside Bratislava previously said that his death was "most likely" related to his investigation of ties between politicians and Italy's notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia.

Slovak Prosecutor General Jaromir Ciznar said Wednesday in Bratislava that investigators were almost certain that the "attack was directed exclusively at him (Kuciak)" and that Kusnirova found herself "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

A Slovak prosecutor who spoke to journalists in March on condition of anonymity revealed that Kusnirova had been "shot once in the head" while Kuciak "was hit by two shots to the heart." Nothing had been stolen, they added.

The murders and Kuciak's last explosive report raised fresh concern about media freedom and corruption, plunging Slovakia, an EU member of 5.4 million people, into deep crisis.

Weekly mass protests in the capital Bratislava and other towns forced the government to resign in March.

The new government retains most of the members of the previous administration of Robert Fico, a populist leftist, whose close ally Peter Pellegrini is now prime minister.

Analysts believe Fico is still calling the shots from behind the scenes as he remains chairman of the governing Smer-SD party.

Slovakia said last week that it would extradite an Italian businessman Antonino Vadala wanted in Italy on drugs charges, whom Kuciak also named in his report, alleging he had ties to both the Italian mafia and people close to Fico and others in his government.

Vadala was arrested in March in connection with a European arrest warrant issued by Italy last year over alleged drug trafficking.

He also faces charges of attempted EU subsidy fraud in Slovakia. He has flatly denied the allegations, which were first made public in Kuciak's article.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet
2 Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at seabullet
3 Vladimir Putin Russia shows off military hardware in Red Square paradebullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Players’ Watch Moses outshines Salah, Iwobi scores, Ogu on course for 3rd straight league title
Milos Zeman Czech leader admits Novichok tests
Samuel Kalu Agent of Nigerian forward denies move to AS Monaco
Finance Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here's how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country
Nigerian Players’ Watch Ighalo nets 4 goals, Moses impresses in Cup semi-final, Ndidi is back
In Malta 'No protection' for killers of Maltese reporter: Minister
Nigerian Players Abroad Musa on target in Russia, Mikel scores in China, Iwobi impresses as Arsenal fall again
Tomas Drucker Slovakia interior minister quits amid row over journalist's murder
In Slovakia People rally demanding police chief ouster
Angela Merkel No Russia-German pipeline plan without Ukraine role: Chancellor

World

Mexico's presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, pictured last month, says the country should consider legalizing drugs
In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugs
Viktor Vekselberg, left, has reportedly been questioned by FBI agents over hundreds of thousands of dollars his company's US affiliate paid to President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney
Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US President's lawyer payment - Report
Protesters stand outside the White House as US President Donald Trump announces the United State's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal May 8, 2018 in Washington, DC
Iran How could the country deal be salvaged?
The European Union launched an online survey giving users space to outline their own views on how the EU's remaining 27 countries face up to the future
European Union Bruised by Brexit, launches 'citizens consultation'