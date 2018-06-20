Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Mugabe in Singapore for health check

Former President Mugabe in Singapore for health check

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe is back in Singapore for medical check-up, a local privately-owned daily reported Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Robert and Grace Mugabe, addressing supporters just days before their downfall last November play

Robert and Grace Mugabe, addressing supporters just days before their downfall last November

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe is back in Singapore for medical check-up, a local privately-owned daily reported Wednesday.

The 94-year-old ex-ruler "slipped out of the country two weeks ago after his blood pressure suddenly rose to dangerous levels," one unnamed source told the NewsDay.

But another unidentified source who confirmed the trip, told paper that "it’s nothing serious. It is the usual check-ups and this one, in particular was scheduled".

Mugabe was accompanied by his wife Grace, the paper said.

The first source also added that Mugabe had "trouble with his eye, which previously has been diagnosed with a cataract".

No officials or close family sources were available for comment.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe from the country’s independence from British colonial rule in 1980 until he was ousted in November 2017 following a brief military take over.

He was replaced by his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, a favourite of the military who was seen as Mugabe's possible successor.

He has been in increasingly frail health and has reportedly battled prostate cancer.

His former spokesman George Charamba, had four years ago denied speculation about Mugabe’s failing health saying he only had trouble with an eye which had developed a cataract.

In recent years he has made several trips to Singapore, a popular medical tourism destination, for undisclosed medical conditions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drillsbullet
2 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
3 US-China Stocks slide as Wall Street fears worsening trade spatbullet

Related Articles

World Cup Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer
Faroe Islands Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful'
In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?
Theresa May British PM faces Brexit showdown with pro-EU rebels
Brexit Death threats 'become routine' in toxic debate
Mexico Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded
Kim Jong Un North Korea may soon return US soldier remains
In US 'Quit separating the kids!' Trump faces Democratic rage on immigration
Evo Morales In impoverished Bolivia, president's new palace an eyesore for some

World

Oil kingpin Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing to ease an OPEC oil production cap
Saudi Arabia Iran face off ahead of tense OPEC meet
"I am convening an informal working meeting on migration and asylum issues in Brussels on Sunday...", Juncker tweeted
European Union Several leaders to hold migration mini-summit in Brussels Sunday
A US Customs and Border Protection photo shows intake of illegal border crossers at a processing center in McAllen, Texas in May
Theresa May UK PM calls US images of migrant children 'deeply disturbing'
The influx of migrants is causing fresh divisions in Europe
European Union Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration