Home > News > World >

More than 70 rescued off Libyan coast

In Libya More than 70 rescued off coast

More than 70 migrants, including three children, were rescued Saturday off the coast of Libya as the Aquarius, chartered by the NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders came to their aid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A child being transferred to the Aquarius play

A child being transferred to the Aquarius

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

More than 70 migrants, including three children, were rescued Saturday off the coast of Libya as the Aquarius, chartered by the NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders came to their aid.

An AFP photographer was aboard the vessel as rescuers hauled at least 73 people to safety, including 12 women, nine youths and three children.

Around half the group were Algerians; the remainder from sub-Saharan Africa play

Around half the group were Algerians; the remainder from sub-Saharan Africa

(AFP)

Around half the group -- 37 -- were Algerian with the remainder from sub-Saharan Africa.

German NGO Seefuchs said it had picked 19 other migrants headed for the Sicilian port of Trapani, where they were to be disembarked.

Migrants pulled from the waves take selfies on the Aquarius vessel chartered by two NGOs off Libya play

Migrants pulled from the waves take selfies on the Aquarius vessel chartered by two NGOs off Libya

(AFP)

The International Organization for Migration tweeted meanwhile that the Libyan coastguard had picked up a further 241 people, including five children, taking the annual total to 6,400 so far.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Justin Trudeau PM sees other countries following Canada to legalize potbullet
2 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
3 Paraguay Country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalembullet

Related Articles

In Mediterranean Migrants stranded by diplomatic standoff arrive in Italy
In UK Government apologises to former Libyan dissident over rendition
In Libya ICC seeks UN help in arresting 3 fugitives
Opinion Kanye; Oh “Ye”!
2 Nigerians join 15 other migrants to sue Italy for supporting Libyan coast guards
Migrant Crisis Nigerians sue Italy for ‘torturing’ them through Libya
Migrants Survivors file lawsuit against Italy to European Court of Human Rights
Shehu Sani Senator says Nigeria becoming an AK-47 nation
Migrants Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff
Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at sea

World

China's sole operational aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, is a repurposed Soviet ship bought from Ukraine
Beijing First China-made aircraft carrier starts sea trials: state media
Indonesia has been on high alert over attacks by militants
In Indonesia Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one family
The deadly blasts all occurred within 10 minutes of each other, police said
In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police
A woman injured during the stampede is carried away by a policeman
In Sierra Leone 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at presidential inauguration