Home > News > World >

Moonwalking astronaut-artist Alan Bean dies at 86

Alan Bean Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86

US astronaut Alan Bean, the fourth person to walk on the moon, has died, his family announced in a statement released by NASA. He was 86 years old.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alan Bean (R), pictured in November 1969 with his fellow US astronauts of Apollo 12, Charles "Pete" Conrad, Jr. (L), commander, and Richard F. Gordon, command module pilot (C), in front of their Saturn V space vehicle play

Alan Bean (R), pictured in November 1969 with his fellow US astronauts of Apollo 12, Charles "Pete" Conrad, Jr. (L), commander, and Richard F. Gordon, command module pilot (C), in front of their Saturn V space vehicle

(NASA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US astronaut Alan Bean, the fourth person to walk on the moon, has died, his family announced in a statement released by NASA. He was 86 years old.

The moonwalker who went on to become a painter died Saturday in Houston after suddenly falling ill weeks before, the statement said.

He was among the elite group NASA chose for its third group of astronauts in 1963, having served as a test pilot in the US Navy.

He twice ventured into space, originally in 1969 on the Apollo 12 moon landing mission, and later as commander of the second crew to fly to the first US space station Skylab in 1973.

His second foray outside of Earth's atmosphere saw Bean log a record-breaking 59-day, 24.4 million-mile flight (39.3 million kilometers).

He retired from NASA in 1981 to embark on a third career as an artist, creating Apollo-themed paintings textured with lunar boot prints or using acrylics infused with small bits of his mission patches sprinkled with moon dust.

Fellow astronaut Harrison Schmitt called Bean "one of the great renaissance men of his generation -- engineer, fighter pilot, astronaut and artist."

Alan Bean, pictured in 2007, walked on the moon and later became an artist who created Apollo-themed paintings play

Alan Bean, pictured in 2007, walked on the moon and later became an artist who created Apollo-themed paintings

(Getty Images North America/Getty Images/AFP/File)

Born March 15, 1932 in Wheeler, Texas the future moonwalker earned a degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of Texas in 1955.

He is survived by his wife, sister and two children from a prior marriage.

Walt Cunningham, who flew on Apollo 7 and called Bean his best friend of 55 years, said "we are accustomed to losing friends in our business but this is a tough one."

"Alan and I never missed a month where we did not have a cheeseburger."

In 1994 Bean told The New York Times the otherworldly perspectives he got in space inspired him to devote the latter half of his life to art, to the surprise of many of his colleagues.

"Every artist has the Earth or their imaginations to inspire their paintings," he said.

"I've got the Earth and my imagination, and I'm the first to have the moon, too."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitmanbullet
3 French British air chiefs say Western dominance slippingbullet

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin President, Abe speak to ISS astronauts from Kremlin
Tech Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is still spewing out lava, and new cracks in the earth are opening hours after it erupted
Tech SpaceX is about to launch the final version of its Falcon 9 rocket for the first time — here's what makes Block 5 so impressive
Tech NASA built and tested a 'truly astounding' nuclear reactor that may help astronauts travel longer, farther, and faster in space
Strategy I'm a former Girl Scout — and I think the Boy Scouts' plan to allow female members is a pseudo-progressive ploy
Tech Billionaires, costume designers, and beer: I spent a day at the Space Symposium and learned about how the tech elite will conquer the final frontier
Tech 7 reasons you should play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG, instead of Fortnite
Strategy I asked 8 highly successful people for the most important lessons they've learned in their careers so far
Tech Soak in the beauty and fragility of our dynamic planet with these stunning photos

World

A black column of smoke rises from a warehouse in flames above Europa-park in Rust, southern Germany
In Germany 7 injured in massive blaze at theme park
Ireland voted by a landslide to ditch its strict abortion laws, with eyes now on British-ruled Northern Ireland
Ireland Country under pressure after historic abortion vote
Police use water cannon to disperse protesters in Nantes on Saturday
In France Thousands march against Macron reforms
The boycott by the Saudi Arabian-led group has forced Qatar, which previously relied on its Gulf neighbours, to look elsewhere for food imports
Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from stores