Home > News > World >

Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

A suicide bomber who blew himself up after throwing a grenade into the US embassy compound in the Montenegro capital Podgorica left a farewell note seeking forgiveness from his family, local media reported Friday.

  • Published:
Police officers stand guard as they block the area around the US embassy in Podgorica play

Police officers stand guard as they block the area around the US embassy in Podgorica

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A suicide bomber who blew himself up after throwing a grenade into the US embassy compound in the Montenegro capital Podgorica left a farewell note seeking forgiveness from his family, local media reported Friday.

Montenegrin authorities continued to investigate the motive for Thursday's attack, in which no one else was injured. There have been no indication so far it was linked to terrorism.

Serbia-born Dalibor Jaukovic left a six-page handwritten note asking his family "to forgive him for what he is going to do," the Pobjeda newspaper reported, citing sources close to the investigation.

A veteran of Kosovo's 1998-1999 war, Jaukovic left the note at the house where he lived with his mother and brother, the paper said. He was in his forties.

Local papers also published several posts Jaukovic put on his Facebook page reflecting his anti-NATO views in a country which joined the military alliance last year.

"Montenegro it's a shame that fascists are closer to us than Russians" and "No to NATO," read some of his posts.

Prosecutors said Thursday that so far no evidence was found to link the blast with terrorism.

The small Adriatic state of some 660,000 people joined NATO last May, a decision that provoked violent protests by the pro-Russian opposition in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

World U.S. embassy in Montenegro is attacked, but only attacker is killed
Politics Man kills himself after throwing explosive device at a closed US embassy in Montenegro
The Balkans West's attitude stoking tensions in the region - Russian minister
Boyko Borisov EU split over Balkan enlargement
In Kosovo Country celebrates 10 years of sovereignty-in-progress
Sports One athlete to know from all 93 countries competing in the Winter Olympics
Serie A Laxalt stuns Lazio as Genoa ease drop fears
Politics John McCain condemns attacks on FBI and DOJ: 'We are doing Putin's job for him'
Hashim Thaci Kosovo president seeks final deal with Serbia in 2018
Theresa May EU presidency slaps down PM on post-Brexit citizens' rights

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015