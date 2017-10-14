Home > News > World >

Mogherini :  Iran deal is working, says EU's top diplomat

Mogherini Iran deal is working, says EU's top diplomat

The EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini said Friday that the Iran nuclear deal was "working and delivering", insisting US President Donald Trump did not have the power to terminate it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, pictured in September 2017, cautioned against any party pulling out of the Iran deal, which she helped broker in 2015 after 12 years of bargaining play

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, pictured in September 2017, cautioned against any party pulling out of the Iran deal, which she helped broker in 2015 after 12 years of bargaining

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini said Friday that the Iran nuclear deal was "working and delivering", insisting US President Donald Trump did not have the power to terminate it.

Mogherini, who was touted as a Nobel Peace Prize candidate for her work on the 2015 agreement, said the EU would abide by it and she expected other parties to do the same.

"We cannot afford as an international community, as Europe for sure, to dismantle an agreement that is working and delivering," she said after Trump announced he would not certify the agreement, and warned he may yet walk away from it.

Trump stopped short of withdrawing from the deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme but said it would be under continuous review and he could pull out "at any time".

Mogherini stressed, however, that the accord reached between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States after 12 years of bargaining, "does not belong to any single country".

"To my knowledge there's not one single country in the world that can terminate a UN security council resolution that has been adopted, and adopted unanimously, and implemented, and verified," she said.

"It is clearly not in the hands of any president of any country in the world to terminate an agreement of this sort. The president of the United States has many powers (but) not this one."

Both the US government and UN nuclear inspectors say Iran is meeting the technical requirements of its side of the bargain, dramatically curtailing its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

But Trump said the agreement had failed to address Iranian action in the Middle East and its missile programme, adding that he would support efforts in the US Congress to work on new measures to address these issues without sinking the deal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for electionsbullet
3 In Liberia Results delayed in presidential electionbullet

Related Articles

Nobel Peace Prize Anti-nuclear efforts lead crowded prize field
North Korea Will anti-nuclear campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize?
Nobel Prize 2017 season opens with medicine prize
United Nations Syria drops off the radar at UN assembly
Trump US and Iran meet as threat looms over nuke deal
EU Union preparing to boost sanctions on N. Korea: Mogherini
EU Member countries urge caution on Turkey membership talks
Pyongyang Japan, South Korea push Putin over sanctions
In Croatia EU urges country to respect Slovenia border ruling
Angela Merkel Turkey slams German 'populism' after shift on EU talks

World

George Soros's university, which attracts students from 117 countries, says a controversial Hungarian law -- which triggered domestic and international protest -- discriminates against it as it has no home campus
Hungary Country to grant Soros-founded uni year's reprieve
US President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran deal from the White House in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2017
Trump Moscow slams US President's Iran strategy, hopes nuclear deal intact
A handout picture provided by the office of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shows him reacting to a speech by US President Donald Trump
In Iran Trump speech shows US 'isolated in opposing nuke deal': Rouhani
US President Donald Trump On Friday warned he could pull out of the Iran nuclear deal at any time, in the latest sign of US disengagement from multilateral accords
Trump America First or America Alone? The withdrawal agenda