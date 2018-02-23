Home > News > World >

Modi talks tough on separatists after meeting Trudeau

Narendra Modi Indian Prime Minister talks tough on separatists after meeting Trudeau

Standing next to visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Modi said India would not tolerate those who sought to challenge its integrity.

  • Published:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) said he would not tolerate separatism, while Justin Trudeau has been at pains to quash perceptions in India that his Canada is a safe have for Sikh extremists play

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) said he would not tolerate separatism, while Justin Trudeau has been at pains to quash perceptions in India that his Canada is a safe have for Sikh extremists

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke out against separatism Friday in an apparent warning to his Canadian counterpart, whose week-long visit to India has been marred by claims his administration is soft on Sikh extremists.

Standing next to visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Modi said India would not tolerate those who sought to challenge its integrity.

"There should be no place for those who misuse religion for political motives and promote separatism," Modi said.

"We will not tolerate those who challenge the unity, integrity and harmony of our countries."

Although he did not mention Sikhs by name his words were seen as a clear reference to demands from some in the community for a separate homeland to be carved out of India.

Trudeau has been at pains during his visit to quash long-simmering perceptions in India that his Canada is a safe haven for Sikh extremists.

But on Thursday he was forced to admit that a Sikh found guilty of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986 had been invited to dine with him in New Delhi.

It was just one in a series of embarrassments that began the moment Trudeau and his family touched down on Indian soil.

Indian newspapers were quick to point out that only a junior minister was deputed to meet the Canadian leader, interpreting that as a snub from Modi.

During his visit Canada's telegenic premier, who is more used to global adoration than approbation, has also faced criticism for his decision to dress in colourful Indian outfits.

In Mumbai earlier this week he even out-blinged Bollywood when he opted for a gold sherwani, traditional men's wedding attire, at a movie event attended by top Indian actors, all of whom wore western clothing.

"What's catching everyone's attention is the Trudeau family's fascinating wardrobe choice -- too Indian even for an Indian," said weekly news magazine Outlook.

Canada is home to roughly half a million Sikhs and Trudeau's administration has been accused of being too cosy with those who appear to back independence.

Trudeau particularly riled New Delhi last year when he attended a parade in Canada at which Sikh militants were feted as heroes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

Justin Trudeau Canada rescinds invitation to militant to dine with PM
Justin Trudeau Canada does not back separatists, tells India minister
Business Trump junior says presidency is costing the family firm
In Afghanistan India, Iran agree to step up efforts to help bring stability
K.P. Sharma Oli Nepal gets new Communist prime minister after landmark polls
World Economic Forum Merkel, Macron take Davos spotlight ahead of Trump show
World Economic Forum 5 things to know about Davos
Sergei Solomin Siberian helicopter maker has eyes on India
In Israel Netanyahu hails new era in ties with India
In India Netanyahu arrives for first visit by Israeli PM in 15 years

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015