Home > News > World >

Migrants stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff

Migrants Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff

Over 100 migrants were stranded for nearly two days in the central Mediterranean after being rescued in by an NGO over the weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
More than 100 migrants were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours awaiting permission to head to port play

More than 100 migrants were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours awaiting permission to head to port

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Over 100 migrants were stranded for nearly two days in the central Mediterranean after being rescued in by an NGO over the weekend, with Italy and the United Kingdom undergoing a back-and-forth over their fates.

Rome decided on Monday evening to allow 105 migrants to land in Italy following an ordeal that saw them kept at sea while the Italians and British stalled on a decision.

"This is another example of the delays and confusion in coordination that is creating even more risk for lives in the central Mediterranean, already the most deadly maritime area in the world," said Nick Romaniuk, relief coordinator on rescue ship Aquarius.

The Aquarius is chartered by SOS Mediterranean and Medecins Sans Frontieres and was involved in the weekend's rescue operation.

At dawn on Sunday the Italian coastguard reported a vessel in distress off the coast of Libya to a boat run by NGO Proactiva Open Arms, before then announcing that the Libyan coastguard had taken control of the operation.

When Libya coordinates rescue operations it means that the migrants are taken back to the North African country, where they face a new cycle of detention, violence and extortion.

But according to an Italian MP aboard Proactiva's ship, the Astral, the Libyan coast guard were not there when the Astral met the migrants and didn't respond to radio calls. At that point they decided to take the 105 migrants on board.

During operations coordinated by Rome, the Astral would quickly transfer the people to a larger ship that would take them to Italy. But this time Rome asked London to deal with the migrants because the Astral bears the Union flag.

In the night, London asked the Astral to transfer the migrants to the Aquarius, a larger ship, which flies the (British) flag of Gibraltar.

The two ships met Monday morning about 30 nautical miles off the coast of Tripoli, but waited all day for written confirmation from either London or Rome, the only guarantees that a European port would have been designated for the migrants to disembark.

The UK coast guard told AFP that had been informed of the incident but that "this is not a UK coordinated incident."

Rome finally authorised the transfer -- and therefore a landing in Italy -- on Monday evening given the lack of response from London and the need to "protect the health and safety of the 105 migrants," according to a statement from the Italian Coast Guard.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet
2 Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at seabullet
3 In India Another teen raped and set on firebullet

Related Articles

Migration Jeff Sessions says parents, children entering US illegally will be split
Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at sea
In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Sea
In Germany Divisions resurface as fetes Marx at 200
In Mexico Last migrants from caravan camp cross US border
Honduras Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals
In Mexico The US border, through the lenses of AFP photographers
Silvio Berlusconi Former prime minister grouping to make show of unity ahead of election
In Hamburg Ahmad Alhaw, Islamist knife attacker gets life in prison
MH17 Dutch MP Wilders under fire after Russia visit

World

Guests demo the new World of Warcraft game at BlizzCon on November 3, 2017 in Anaheim, California
Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prison
Armand De Decker, then reelected mayor of Uccle, pictured during a presentation in Brussels of the new coalition in the Brussels region municipality on October 17, 2012
In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandal
President Donald Trump announced he was pulling the United States out of the "defective" multinational nuclear deal with Iran
Trump President announces US withdrawal from 'defective' Iran deal
Nigerian survivors of a coastguard sea operation are blaming Italy for making deals with Libya
Migrants Survivors file lawsuit against Italy to European Court of Human Rights