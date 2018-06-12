Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Migrants on Aquarius to be transferred to Italian ships and

In Italy Migrants on Aquarius to be transferred to Italian ships and taken to Spain

Hundreds of migrants stranded on board the Aquarius rescue vessel in the Mediterranean will be transferred to Italian ships and taken to Spain, French charity SOS Mediterranee said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A total of 629 people, including pregnant women and scores of children, were saved by SOS Mediterranean play

A total of 629 people, including pregnant women and scores of children, were saved by SOS Mediterranean

(SOS MEDITERRANEE/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hundreds of migrants stranded on board the Aquarius rescue vessel in the Mediterranean will be transferred to Italian ships and taken to Spain, French charity SOS Mediterranee said Tuesday.

The 629 migrants, including pregnant women and scores of children, were saved by SOS Mediterranee on Saturday.

The Aquarius rescue vessel was however caught in a dramatic standoff over the weekend that saw Italy and Malta refuse to allow it to dock.

"Supplies will be received shortly from an Italian vessel onto #Aquarius. Plan from MRCC (the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) Rome is that rescued people will later be transferred on Italian ships before heading together to" the eastern Spanish port of Valencia, the charity said on Twitter.

The development comes a day after the new Spanish government headed by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered to allow the Aquarius to dock in Valencia, insisting it was an "obligation" to do so.

The refusal to accept the Aquarius in Italy was the first major anti-migrant move since far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini took office this month.

Authorities on the French island of Corsica also offered to host the migrants, the morning after SOS Mediterranee raised fears that the Aquarius would not be able to reach Spain safely due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Aid workers had also warned that food and drink supplied by the Maltese navy to the migrants would only last until Tuesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 In Brazil Jailed Lula still way ahead presidential pollbullet
3 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Tensions then smiles as US, North Korea leaders reach hands across history
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Handshakes that shook the world
In Cameroon Crackdown in anglophone country is worsening crisis - Amnesty
Donald Trump US President tweets that his top economic advisor suffered heart attack
Donald Trump US President accused of accepting illegal foreign payments in hotel case
In Guatemala Rescuers rush to find last volcano survivors
In Argentina Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million
In China Electric car maker Byton raises $500m to take on Tesla
Migrants Call to help find missing migrants as Italy, Malta refuse rescue ship

World

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at last week's NATO summit in Brussels
Jim Mattis Tariffs not denting military relations with US allies - US Defense Secretary
The handshake represents a potential turning point after decades of war and antagonism
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Tensions then smiles as US, North Korea leaders reach hands across history
The public bonhomie between US President Donald Trump and his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been exploded by the pair's bitter rift over trade
Donald Trump Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult
Argentina's former vice minister of public works Jose Lopez is accused of trying to stash some $9 milion cash and jewels at a convent
In Argentina Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million