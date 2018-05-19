Home > News > World >

Mexico presidential frontrunner vows to hit back at Trump tweets

In Mexico Presidential frontrunner vows to hit back at Trump tweets

The fiery leftist leading the race for Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, vowed Friday to hit back at US President Donald Trump if he insults Mexico on Twitter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leftist politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is the front runner in Mexico's July 1 presidential election play

Leftist politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is the front runner in Mexico's July 1 presidential election

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The fiery leftist leading the race for Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, vowed Friday to hit back at US President Donald Trump if he insults Mexico on Twitter.

"If he makes an offensive tweet, I'm going to take responsibility for answering him," said Lopez Obrador, a former Mexico City mayor who has a double-digit lead in most opinion polls heading into the July 1 election.

"I think (Trump) is going to understand he has to get himself under control, that he can't go around offending the Mexican people. We don't want confrontations with him, but we are going to ask him to respect us," he said at a campaign rally in the town of Huajuapan, in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Trump has regularly attacked Mexico on Twitter since launching his presidential campaign in 2015 by referring to Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists, and vowing to build a wall on the border.

Mexico's current President Enrique Pena Nieto has rarely answered his counterpart's Twitter outbursts, and his foreign ministry regularly insists Mexico will not discuss diplomatic matters on social media.

Lopez Obrador promised a change in strategy if he wins the election.

The candidate, who is making his third bid at the presidency, is only an occasional tweeter -- though he has increased his use of social media during his campaign.

In April he tweeted to the US president that he wanted to sell him Mexico's presidential plane, a plush Boeing Dreamliner purchased by the previous government of which he is fond of saying, "Not even Trump has a plane like that!"

Lopez Obrador, widely known by his initials, "AMLO," is a divisive figure in Mexico.

But he has ridden discontent with Pena Nieto's government to a firm lead over the second-place candidate, Ricardo Anaya of the conservative National Action Party (PAN), and ruling-party candidate Jose Antonio Meade, a distant third.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet

Related Articles

Mexico As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable
In Mexico Independent Zavala drops out of presidential race
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will Mexico's economy tank if leftist wins vote?
In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugs
Finance The Mexican peso slides to a 3-month low amid NAFTA and political uncertainty
Finance Stocks go nowhere as 10-year gets really close to 3%
Politics Violence in Mexico is still setting records — and the embattled president just reached a grisly milestone
Finance The Mexican peso keeps sliding as the country's presidential race heats up

World

St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London, where Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle will wed later this month
In British Royal wedding venue steeped in history
At 36 and with a successful self-made career behind her, few doubt that television star and humanitarian activist Meghan Markle is ready to join the cast of the monarchy
Meghan Markle LA actress with the fairytale role
Britain's Prince Harry appears to have inherited his late mother Princess Diana's ability to connect with people, as well as her sense of mischief
Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows up
A victim is helped by relatives at a hospital after eight people were killed and 45 wounded in a series of explosions targeting a cricket match in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad
In Afghan Cricket stadium attack leaves 8 dead, 45 wounded