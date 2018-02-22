Home > News > World >

Mexico investigates death of autistic American boy on border

In Authorities investigates death of autistic American boy on border

Mexican authorities said Wednesday they are investigating the death of a seven-year-old autistic American boy after his body was discovered in a cotton field close to the US-Mexico border.

  • Published:
Investigators work at the site where the corpse of allegedly US seven year old James Martin Camacho was found, in a field of cotton, one kilometer from the border with the United States in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on February 20, 2018 play

Investigators work at the site where the corpse of allegedly US seven year old James Martin Camacho was found, in a field of cotton, one kilometer from the border with the United States in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on February 20, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mexican authorities said Wednesday they are investigating the death of a seven-year-old autistic American boy after his body was discovered in a cotton field close to the US-Mexico border.

The remains of James Martin Camacho Padilla were found by laborers in the field located just one kilometer (half a mile) from the border, and five kilometers from his grandmother's home from which he went missing January 21.

An intense search for him had been carried out for a month.

"There are no signs of violence, but the investigation into his disappearance remains open given that the area he was found in had been searched by officers," the prosecutor for the northern part of Chihuahua state, Jorge Nava, told reporters.

His father identified the body. An autopsy suggested the boy had died 10 days earlier from hypothermia, and he had gone at least seven days without eating.

The US consulate in the state's biggest city of Ciudad Juarez said it had contacted the boy's mother, who lives in the US state of Washington where Camacho Padillo was born. She was expected to travel to Mexico.

Camacho Padillo disappeared two days after arriving in Ciudad Juarez with his father, where he had moved with his mother's assent. His relatives said he slipped out of the house without them noticing.

Hundreds of Mexican police, firemen and volunteers had taken part in the air, sea and ground search for the boy. Local authorities had offered a $10,000 reward and coordinated the search with US officials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

Trump US Senate stumbles in seeking elusive immigration fix
In Mexico US climber killed in volcano tragedy
Justin Trudeau NAFTA must protect workers left behind by global economy
Berlin Film Festival Five things to look for at cinema showcase
US President vows 'reciprocal tax' on trading partners
DACA US Congress takes up fate of 1.8 million young immigrants
Trump Second US judge blocks Trump order to end 'Dreamer' program
Natural Disaster Medium intensity earthquake shakes SW Mexico, scaring residents
In Mexico Relief turns to horror in helicopter crash
Trump US President inches toward meeting with Mexico leader

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015