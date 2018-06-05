Home > News > World >

Mexico court orders new probe into massacre of students

Mexico Court orders new probe into massacre of students

A court in Mexico has ordered a new probe into a crime that horrified the nation: the disappearance and suspected massacre of 43 students in 2014.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Relatives and friends of 43 students who went missing in 2014 stage a rally in April of this year in Mexico City play

Relatives and friends of 43 students who went missing in 2014 stage a rally in April of this year in Mexico City

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A court in Mexico has ordered a new probe into a crime that horrified the nation: the disappearance and suspected massacre of 43 students in 2014.

Relatives of the missing welcomed the ruling, but the government questioned it and said it was reviewing the decision, which came from a federal court in the state of Tamaulipas.

Mexico remains haunted by the unsolved mystery of the 43 students, who vanished on September 26, 2014 in the southern city of Iguala after commandeering several buses to take them to a protest and then being attacked by local police.

Prosecutors initially said the officers delivered the teacher trainees to hitmen from the Guerreros Unidos drug cartel, who killed them, incinerated their bodies and dumped the remains in a river.

The remains of only one student were identified after a bone fragment was found.

But independent experts from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights have rejected the government's conclusion.

The court on Monday said the initial investigation was not "timely, effective, independent or impartial on the part of the attorney general's office," said the Federal Judiciary Council.

It said the case should be turned over to an independent truth commission.

The attorney general's office said it "does not share the criteria of the judges". It said it is examining the ruling to determine what to do now.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet
2 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
3 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet

Related Articles

Justin Trudeau No more Mr Nice Guy: Canada's PM gets tough
In Mexico Cartel leader's wife captured: media reports
Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis
Trump U.S President targeting red-state Democrats ahead of mid-term elections
US America natural gas poised for global rise
Subtropical Storm Alberto forms ahead of hurricane season
In Mexico Leftist presidential candidate tops 50% in poll
In Northern Mexico Journalist murdered ,at least 5th of 2018
United States Trade war looms as American tariffs roil G7 meet
Trump EU ripostes as US president kicks off transatlantic trade war

World

On Sunday nearly 3,000 people marched in memory of of the three victims before white roses were laid at the scene of the attack
Belgium Country to honour 2 police officers killed in attack
As the incendiary US president and ruthless North Korean leader prepare for their first meet, some analysts predict the two will strike up an unlikely rapport
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?
Memorabilia related to the Brazilian monarchy being sold at the entrance to a church during the annual gathering of descendants of the Brazilian royal family
In Brazil Royal says monarchy would fix country's chaos
Migrants look at the coastline as they stand aboard rescue ship MV Aquarius, off the coast of Sicily in May, as EU countries try to reform asylum rules and ease the burden on front-line states like Italy, Greece and Spain.
European Union EU to debate compromise plan to break asylum impasse