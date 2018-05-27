Home > News > World >

Mexican cartel leader's wife captured: media reports

In Mexico Cartel leader's wife captured: media reports

Mexican authorities have arrested the wife of the leader of one of the country's most powerful drug cartels, Jalisco New Generation, in the city of Guadalajara, local media reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A policeman at the scene of an attack in Guadalajara May 21, 2018 on a former prosecutor in the Mexican state of Jalisco play

A policeman at the scene of an attack in Guadalajara May 21, 2018 on a former prosecutor in the Mexican state of Jalisco

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mexican authorities have arrested the wife of the leader of one of the country's most powerful drug cartels, Jalisco New Generation, in the city of Guadalajara, local media reported.

Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia, the wife of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho," was taken into custody without incident Saturday night by Mexican navy agents in an affluent residential neighborhood, the newspaper Reforma said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the arrest although the Interior Ministry called a news conference for Sunday that was expected to provide details on the development.

Officials cited by Reforma said Gonzalez, who was flown by helicopter to Mexico City after her arrest, managed the cartel's finances.

Sources in the Jalisco state prosecutor's office said security forces, civil defense and emergency medical services were put on alert in case of attacks by the cartel.

Mexican troops were deployed to guard approaches to the city, Mexico's second largest.

On Monday, Guadalajara was shaken by the attempted assassination of Jalisco Labor Secretary Luis Najera, a former state prosecutor who was attacked by armed men in a restaurant in central Guadalajara.

Assailants torched a passenger bus after the attack, killing an eight-month-old baby.

Najera suffered only minor injuries in the attack, but seven other people were more seriously wounded. One of the attackers was killed.

The Mexican government estimates that the Jalisco New Generation cartel has amassed a $50 billion fortune. It has a strong presence in nine Mexican states and connections with criminal organizations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

In recent years, it has carried out attacks against military and police targets, including the 2015 downing of a military helicopter in which 20 soldiers and a policewoman were killed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitmanbullet
3 Trump Korean leaders meet after US president threatens to quit Kim...bullet

Related Articles

Subtropical Storm Alberto forms ahead of hurricane season
Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis
US America natural gas poised for global rise
In Mexico Journalist found dead in 'pool of blood' at home
Agence France-Presse AFP to launch fact-checking sites in English, Spanish and Portuguese
Car Imports Europe dismayed as US weighs auto tariffs
Amazing!!! This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant
Lee Keun-ho Striker's injury adds to South Korea World Cup woes

World

Each year, tens of thousands attempt to reach Spain and other southern European countries by crossing the Mediterranean in smuggler boats; most of the vessels are unfit for open water and thousands of migrants drown each year
Spain Country saves over 500 migrants at sea
Getheme Lokou, who lost an arm in a childhood accident, was crowned Miss Handicap Ivory Coast 2018 as her Cameroonian counterpart Laura Tchokotcheu -- also an amputee -- looked on
Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabled
Paolo Savona is fiercely opposed to the euro, saying it has slashed purchasing power in half
Sergio Mattarella Italian president, PM to meet over disputed govt lineup
Boats off the strip are generally limited to six nautical miles offshore, and the Israeli navy regularly fires warning shots at Palestinians who breach it
In Gaza People plan to try to breach Israeli sea blockade