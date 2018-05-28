Home > News > World >

Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit

German Chancellor Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met the wives of two detained Chinese human rights lawyers during her trip to Beijing last week in a rare move for a visiting leader, the women told AFP Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Li Wenzu meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) on May 24 play

Li Wenzu meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) on May 24

(Li Wenzu/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met the wives of two detained Chinese human rights lawyers during her trip to Beijing last week in a rare move for a visiting leader, the women told AFP Monday.

Heads of state or government often avoid making major public statements about human rights during their trips to China, or holding meetings with activists or relatives.

Merkel did not mention the meeting with the two women during her two-day visit on Thursday and Friday, though she said she brought up human rights during her talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

Li Wenzu, who last month had attempted to march 100 kilometres (60 miles) to a detention facility to highlight her husband's plight before she was thwarted by police, said she met Merkel on Thursday.

Li's husband Wang Quanzhang is an attorney who represented political activists and disappeared in a 2015 police sweep. He has been charged with "subversion of state power".

Li showed AFP a photo of her meeting with Merkel during which the chancellor rests her right hand on her shoulder as they smile at each other.

"I thanked Merkel for her attention and support to 709 lawyers," Li told AFP, referring to a group of attorneys rounded up in a crackdown on July 9, 2015.

Wang was among more than 200 Chinese human rights lawyers and activists who were detained or questioned that day, the largest clampdown on the legal profession in recent history.

While the majority were released on bail, a handful were convicted of various crimes and sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

Wang is the last person in the so-called 709 crackdown to remain in legal limbo and no trial date has been set for him.

"I asked Merkel to help me confirm with Chinese officials whether Wang Quanzhang is still alive, and if he is, to please help me urge Chinese officials to allow my lawyer to meet him," Li said in an email.

"Merkel showed concern over the situation to me, my husband and my child, and said she will continue to support and pay attention to us."

Merkel also met Xu Yan. Her husband Yu Wensheng was charged with "inciting subversion of state power" in January, a week after he was detained as he prepared to take his son to school in Beijing.

German human rights commissioner Barbel Kofler later called for Yu's release, drawing a rebuke from China.

Human rights activists had hoped that Merkel's visit would help persuade Chinese authorities to allow poet Liu Xia, the widow of dissident Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, to leave the country.

But Liu Xia remains under de facto house arrest in Beijing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 In Gaza 2 Palestinian militants killed by Israeli firebullet
2 Trump Korean leaders meet after US president threatens to quit Kim summitbullet
3 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet

Related Articles

Berlin Capital braces for rival demos as far-right takes to streets
Car Imports Europe dismayed as US weighs auto tariffs
Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks with Putin
Pierre Moscovici EU hands France's Macron deficit victory
In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel east
Football Gundogan, Ozil meet German president after Erdogan controversy
In Russia Putin wishes Skripal 'good health' after discharge from hospital
In Eastern Ukraine Four dead in fighting uptick
IGP Idris 5 public officials who made embarrassing mistakes
Opinion Shocking? Consider the source

World

Carlo Cottarelli, a former IMF economist, has been nominated by Italy's president to form a technocrat government
Carlo Cottarelli Italy's president set to appoint technocrat PM amid political chaos
Mulk served on the Supreme Court for nearly a decade -- including a stint as chief justice from July 2014 to August 2015
Nasir ul Mulk Pakistan appoints former chief justice as caretaker PM
President Emmanuel Macron (left) offers Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, French citizenship after he scaled a Paris building to save the life of a four-year-old child dangling from a balcony
Mamoudou Gassama 'Hero' Malian who saved child to get French citizenship
An Egyptian court banned hardcore football supporters groups, which clash frequently with security forces, in 2015
In Egypt Following rival, Zamalek White Knights ultras disband