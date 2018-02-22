Home > News > World >

Merkel calls for end to 'massacre' in Syria

Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for end to 'massacre' in Syria

At least 335 civilians have been killed since Sunday in the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus as regime forces intensified their bombardment of the site.

  • Published:
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is still struggling to form a new government, five months after an inconclusive election play

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is still struggling to form a new government, five months after an inconclusive election

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called for an end to the "massacre" in Syria after fresh air strikes on a rebel-held enclave in the war-torn country killed another 13 people.

Condemning the Syrian regime for targeting "its own people", Merkel said: "The killing of children, the destruction of hospitals -- all that amounts to a massacre that must be condemned and which must be countered with a clear no".

At least 335 civilians have been killed since Sunday in the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus as regime forces intensified their bombardment of the site.

On the eve of a European Union summit, Merkel told the German parliament that the dire situation in Syria requires the bloc to seek "to play a bigger role" in ending the crisis.

"That is something that we as Europeans need to work towards," she said.

At the same time, Merkel also urged Iran and Russia -- both allies of Bashar al-Assad's regime -- to play their part in ending the killing.

"We must do everything to find an end to this massacre," she said, adding that German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel would press the case with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

Angela Merkel German chancellor to tap rumoured successor for top party role
European Union EU single currency reform won't be 'perfect' - Moscovici
Peter Tauber Top official in Merkel's CDU to step down, party sources reveal
Angela Merkel Chancellor's fate in SPD hands as members vote on power pact
Deniz Yucel Turkey bails German-Turk journalist after year without charge
Mateusz Morawiecki Polish PM seeks to thaw ties with Berlin trip
Merkel German Chancellor says hurdles remain to rebuild frayed Turkey ties
In Germany Turks to sue AfD on 'camel drivers' slur
Binali Yildirim Turkish PM says 'hopes' German journalist freed soon
Binali Yildirim Turkish PM says 'hopes' German journalist is freed soon

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015