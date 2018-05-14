Home > News > World >

Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery

Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgery

The procedure was carried out on Monday, May 14, 2018, by doctors to treat a benign kidney condition.

First Lady Melania Trump departing the White House.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
The First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump has undergone a surgery.

According to Reuters, the procedure was carried out on Monday, May 14, 2018, by doctors to treat a benign kidney condition.

According to a stamen from the First Lady’s office, Melania will still be at Walter Reed medical center for the rest of the week.

A spokesperson from her office, Stephanie Grisham said “Mrs. Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat the kidney condition.

”The procedure was successful and there were no complications.

“The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

According to a White House official, President Donald Trump is expected to pay his wife a visit.

Another source said that “The president spoke with the first lady before the procedure, and the president has spoken with the doctor after the procedure.”

Brief Profile

Melania Trump was born in Novo Mesto, a city in South-Eastern Slovenia on April 26, 1970.

She is a fashion model who has worked for agencies in Milan and Paris.

Mrs. Trump moved to New York City in 1996, became a permanent resident of the United States in 2001, got married Donald Trump in 2005.

She became a US citizen in 2006, making her the first naturalized US citizen to assume the position of First Lady.

