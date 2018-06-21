Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Melania Trump makes surprise visit to US-Mexico border

Melania Trump President's wife makes surprise visit to US-Mexico border

First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to the US-Mexican border Thursday, as her husband's administration seeks to quell a firestorm over migrant family separations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US First Lady Melania Trump said she wanted to see for herself what efforts are being made to resolve the family separation crisis on the US border play

US First Lady Melania Trump said she wanted to see for herself what efforts are being made to resolve the family separation crisis on the US border

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to the US-Mexican border Thursday, as her husband's administration seeks to quell a firestorm over migrant family separations.

President Donald Trump first announced the trip by his wife, who was touring a non-profit social services center for migrant children, before heading to a customs and border patrol processing center, according to a statement from her office.

The first lady landed in McAllen, Texas under a heavy downpour, her motorcade driving through deep water as it headed for the Upbring New Hope Children's Shelter, a federally-funded facility that houses around 60 children from Honduras and El Salvador, ages five to 17.

Her visit comes a day after Trump, in a stunning about-face, took executive action to end the practice of separating migrant families at the border, the result of a "zero tolerance" policy towards illegal border crossers.

Images and recordings of wailing children detained in cage-like enclosures has ignited global outrage, and Melania Trump herself had called for a political compromise to end the separations.

"This was 100 percent her idea. She absolutely wanted to come," Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director, told reporters travelling with her to Texas.

"She wanted to see everything for herself," Grisham said. "She supports family reunification. She thinks that it's important that children stay with their families."

Despite Trump's executive order, there was no immediate plan in place to reunite the more than 2,300 children separated from their families since early May.

"The executive order certainly is helping pave the way a little bit, but there's still a lot to be done," Grisham said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump Russia warns against President 'alarming' plans for US space...bullet
2 US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drillsbullet
3 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet

Related Articles

World Trump retreats on separating families, but thousands may remain apart
Migrants Children separated from parents at US border sob, wail desperately
World Trump repeats assertion that democrats are to blame for separating children at border
Opinion Voices in both parties call for halt to practice of separating families
Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7 summit
World First Lady's secrecy on health broken by husband
King Felipe VI Spanish royals to visit United States next week
Politics Rudy Giuliani: Melania Trump doesn't believe her husband had an affair with Stormy Daniels
Politics French President Macron on 'terrible' call with Trump: Don't worry how the sausage is made

World

Mobile and fixed internet lines were cut across Algeria for the start of high school diploma exams in an effort to keep students from cheating
Algeria Country goes offline to stop students cheating
Finally, an end to the 'ordeal for Greece'?
Eurozone Ministers seek end to Greece bailout odyssey
The UN's 15,000-strong MINUSMA force in Mali -- some Senagalese members are shown in Sevare in May -- has lost 104 peacekeepers since it began in 2013, including nine killed so far this year
United Nations UN Security Council losing patience with Mali as peacekeepers death toll rises
Slovak farmers drove tractors into Bratislava during a protest against irregularities in EU farm subsidy payments
Andrej Kiska Slovak president calls on govt to address protesting farmers' demands