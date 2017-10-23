Home > News > World >

Mayor Sadiq Khan :  New London pollution tax comes into force

Mayor Sadiq Khan New London pollution tax comes into force

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the new £10 (11.2-euro, $13.2) charge -- which will be on top of a daily £11.50 congestion charge

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Air pollution causes thousands of premature deaths play

Air pollution causes thousands of premature deaths

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Drivers of the most polluting vehicles will face an extra daily charge for driving into central London on weekdays from Monday in a bid to improve air quality in one of Europe's most polluted cities.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the new £10 (11.2-euro, $13.2) charge -- which will be on top of a daily £11.50 congestion charge -- in February, after the European Union ordered Britain to cut air pollution.

"As mayor I am determined to take urgent action to help clean up London's lethal air," Khan said in a statement.

"The shameful scale of the public health crisis London faces, with thousands of premature deaths caused by air pollution, must be addressed," he added.

The charge applies to all petrol and diesel cars that were registered before the introduction of environmentally friendly Euro 4 emissions standards.

Transport for London said that anyone with a vehicle registered before 2008 should check if it might be eligible for the charge.

The charge is intended to prepare Londoners for the introduction of an Ultra-Low Emission Zone across the city centre from April 2019.

The European Commission in February issued a warning to five member states including Britain, urging them to take action on car pollution or risk being sent to the European Court of Justice.

The European Commission said that "persistently high" levels of nitrogen dioxide caused 70,000 premature deaths in Europe in 2013.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 In Russia Government likens US coalition bombing of Raqa to WWII Dresdenbullet
3 In Tokyo Einstein's theory of happy living emerges in notebullet

Related Articles

Mining FG to spend N15b on exploration of minerals, says Fayemi
Osinbajo 7 things VP said during economic summit
Tax Nigeria's new source of revenue for economic growth
Debt Management Office FG sells N100B sovereign sukuk at 16.7%
Shinzo Abe Japan's Prime Minister targets North Korea after 'super-majority' vote win
In Argentina Boost for President Macri in mid-term vote - Exit polls
In Italy EU parliament chief 'fears' spread of small nations as regions vote
CAR Surviving 'the corridor' - The treacherous road of bandits
In Italy Regions vote on autonomy bid
In US Soda tax supporters try to pivot from Chicago setback

World

US Defense Secretary James Mattis is on his way to the Philippines for security talks with Southeast Asian defence ministers
James Mattis US Secretary of Defense says to discuss N. Korea threat on Philippines trip
French-Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri arrives at an award ceremony in Venice on September 9, 2017
The Insult Ramallah scraps Lebanese film over Israel 'normalisation'
The Indonesian military said General Gatot Nurmantyo was unable to board his Emirates flight from the Indonesian capital after being refused entry by the US Customs and Border Protection agency
Indonesia Country military chief 'free to travel to US'
Experts say shark attacks are increasing in Australian waters but fatalities remain rare
Sarah Williams 'It was going to eat her' - Aussie teen survives shark scare