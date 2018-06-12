Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Mattis says Tariffs not denting military relations with allies

Jim Mattis Tariffs not denting military relations with US allies - US Defense Secretary

Ongoing tensions between America and its closest allies over tariffs and other issues have not soured military-to-military relationships, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at last week's NATO summit in Brussels play

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at last week's NATO summit in Brussels

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ongoing tensions between America and its closest allies over tariffs and other issues have not soured military-to-military relationships, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday.

President Donald Trump has recently blasted several nations, including Canada, over what he has called unfair tariffs on US goods.

Trump refused to sign a joint statement over the weekend endorsing global trade rules, and accused Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of dishonesty.

But Mattis said defense ministers from NATO and elsewhere are quietly continuing to work together amid the tensions.

"I know at times it all just seems to just churn here, but in fact, steady as we go," Mattis said.

"We are maintaining ... (an effort) to build stronger alliances and partnerships and broaden them."

He added that tariffs had not come up at all last week while he was in Brussels at a NATO summit.

"The fundamental mil-to-mil relationships have held through it all," he said.

Mattis finds himself in an unusual situation.

His role since Trump came into office has in no small part been to reassure allies that America stands behind the security and economic superstructure it engineered after World War II.

But Trump has blasted long-standing alliances, and refused to endorse a communique at the end of the G7 summit that said participants were "guided by our shared values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights and our commitment to promote a rules-based international order."

Ahead of the annual meeting of G7 leaders, Trump said Russia should be allowed back into the group following its 2014 expulsion for annexing Crimea.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 In Brazil Jailed Lula still way ahead presidential pollbullet
3 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet

Related Articles

In China General slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea
Jim Mattis US to keep confronting Beijing in S. China Sea
Pentagon Probe finds training, command issues in Niger ambush
Jim Mattis US Defense accuses China of S. China Sea 'intimidation and coercion'
In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleet
In Afghanistan Outrage after bloody day for Afghan journalists
Donald Trump Things 'going very well,' President says after talk with S.Korea's Moon
Donald Trump US President to lay out 'America First' security strategy
Kim Jong-Un US urges talks with North Korea 'without preconditions'
Nuclear Weapon US urges talks as North Korea brags of arsenal

World

The public bonhomie between US President Donald Trump and his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been exploded by the pair's bitter rift over trade
Donald Trump Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult
Argentina's former vice minister of public works Jose Lopez is accused of trying to stash some $9 milion cash and jewels at a convent
In Argentina Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million
Life jackets on a beach after dozens of migrants drowned in a shipwreck off the coast of Sabrata in September last year
Migrants Call to help find missing migrants as Italy, Malta refuse rescue ship
Byton president Daniel Kirchert, left, and CEO Carsten Breitfeld show the Byton connected car during CES 2018 in Las Vegas
In China Electric car maker Byton raises $500m to take on Tesla