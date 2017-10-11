Home > News > World >

Mariano Rajoy :  Spain PM threatens to suspend Catalonia's autonomy

In a televised address Rajoy said he had asked Catalan leaders to confirm if they had declared independence.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gives a press conference after a crisis cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace on October 11, 2017 in Madrid play

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gives a press conference after a crisis cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace on October 11, 2017 in Madrid

(AFP)
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday threatened to suspend Catalonia's regional autonomy after its leader said there was a mandate to split from Madrid.

In a televised address Rajoy said he had asked Catalan leaders to confirm if they had declared independence, "which is a requirement for any measure the government can adopt under Article 155 of the constitution".

Under that article, the central government could take control of the governance of a region, a never-before used provision that has been referred to as the "nuclear option".

"The answer from the Catalan president will determine future events, in the next few days," said Rajoy, adding he would act in a "cautious and responsible" way.

"The government wants to offer certainty to Spaniards, especially Catalans, it wants to avoid the confusion that has been generated by Catalan authorities."

If Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont reestablishes "institutional normality" this would "put an end to a period of instability and tension."

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

