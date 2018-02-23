Home > News > World >

Maldives warns India against interfering as ties fray

Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray

The Maldives has warned India against interfering in its political crisis, deepening a rift with the country once seen as its closest ally.

  • Published:
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives play

New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Maldives has warned India against interfering in its political crisis, deepening a rift with the country once seen as its closest ally.

New Delhi has expressed concern about the situation in the honeymoon islands, whose president has sacked top judges, jailed political dissidents and imposed a state of emergency in recent weeks.

On Wednesday it said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule, earning an official rebuke from the Maldives foreign ministry.

"There is no doubt that the Maldives is experiencing one of the most difficult periods in the history of the nation," the islands' ministry said in a statement late Thursday.

"It is therefore important that friends and partners in the international community, including India, refrain from any actions that could hinder resolving the situation facing the country."

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has jailed almost all his political opponents since coming to power in late 2013 and the resulting fall-out has dented the nation's image as a popular holiday destination.

The UN human rights chief has described the imposition of a state of emergency following a power struggle with the Supreme Court as "an all-out assault on democracy".

Exiled opposition leader Mohamed Nasheed has urged India to intervene militarily in the crisis -- a request the government has not publicly addressed.

The Yameen regime has leaned heavily on India's regional rival China for political and financial support to build infrastructure in the nation of 1,190 tiny coral islands.

Despite criticism from the international community, legislators from Yameen's party on Tuesday controversially approved a 30-day extension of emergency rule.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

Politics Disaster diplomacy governs who gets help after catastrophic events around the world
In Maldives Pro-opposition broadcaster shuts over threats
Antonio Guterres UN Security Council told Maldives crisis may get worse
Gambia Country rejoins Commonwealth under new president
In Maldives Top judge threatened with death
In Maldives Top court reverses ruling after judges' arrest
Mohamed Nasheed As Maldives crisis worsens, exiled opposition leader returns to main stage
Politics Maldives' Supreme Court handed a victory to the nation's embattled president after he orchestrated the arrests of 2 justices
Politics Trouble in paradise: What's happening in the Maldives?
Politics Maldives declares state of emergency, arrests 2 Supreme court judges and former president

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015