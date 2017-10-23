Home > News > World >

Malaysia :  Country asks Interpol to trace financier in 1MDB scandal

Malaysia Country asks Interpol to trace financier in 1MDB scandal

Low Taek Jho, a jet-setting businessman also known as "Jho Low", was allegedly a key figure in the scandal surrounding 1MDB...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jho Low pictured in 2014 at a New York social event: Interpol has been asked to trace him play

Jho Low pictured in 2014 at a New York social event: Interpol has been asked to trace him

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Malaysia has asked Interpol to help track down a financier at the centre of a massive financial scandal that has embroiled the country's leader, it was announced Monday.

Low Taek Jho, a jet-setting businessman also known as "Jho Low", was allegedly a key figure in the scandal surrounding 1MDB, a state investment fund founded and overseen by Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The US Justice Department alleges in civil lawsuits that $4.5 billion was looted from 1MDB in an audacious campaign of fraud and money-laundering, and is seeking to seize $1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen money.

Low, a family friend of Najib, allegedly helped establish 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and took key decisions. US justice officials accuse him of using looted money to purchase items including artwork, a hotel and a luxury yacht.

Low, whose whereabouts are unknown, has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.

Responding to a question in parliament about Low, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said: "We have made a request to Interpol to find the person."

He added police had not yet received any information about his whereabouts.

Interpol, which helps with the exchange of information between police forces from over 190 countries, did not respond to a request for comment.

Celebrities have been sucked into the scandal, with the Justice Department alleging stolen 1MDB money was used to buy jewelry worth millions of dollars for Miranda Kerr as well as gifts for Leonardo DiCaprio.

They have both handed the items to US authorities.

US authorities say a figure it calls "Malaysian Official 1" knowingly received huge sums of 1MDB money, and a Malaysian cabinet minister has since confirmed that official was Najib.

The scandal has rocked the administration of Najib, who must call elections by mid-2018. He has responded by purging critics from his government and curbing domestic investigations.

Both Najib and the fund deny wrongdoing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 In Russia Government likens US coalition bombing of Raqa to WWII Dresdenbullet
3 In Tokyo Einstein's theory of happy living emerges in notebullet

Related Articles

In Malaysia 11 dead in construction site landslide
Buhari, D-8 5 things president told world leaders at summit
Shell Exploration arm shuts down Bonga, cuts Nigeria’s oil output
Standard Chartered Bank looks to Africa, Brunei for Islamic growth
In Singapore Police charges BSI banker with receiving ill-gotten funds
Guinness Nigeria Company quotes N10bn commercial papers on FMDQ
Economy Reports predicts economic breakdown due to corruption
Brazil, South Africa Grating ratings keep emerging markets shaking
Government Bond JP Morgan to remove Nigeria from index
In Malaysia Fourteen feared dead in Malaysian landslide

World

US Defense Secretary James Mattis is on his way to the Philippines for security talks with Southeast Asian defence ministers
James Mattis US Secretary of Defense says to discuss N. Korea threat on Philippines trip
French-Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri arrives at an award ceremony in Venice on September 9, 2017
The Insult Ramallah scraps Lebanese film over Israel 'normalisation'
The Indonesian military said General Gatot Nurmantyo was unable to board his Emirates flight from the Indonesian capital after being refused entry by the US Customs and Border Protection agency
Indonesia Country military chief 'free to travel to US'
Experts say shark attacks are increasing in Australian waters but fatalities remain rare
Sarah Williams 'It was going to eat her' - Aussie teen survives shark scare