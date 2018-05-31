Home > News > World >

Macron calls US tariffs an 'illegal' decision

Emmanuel Macron French president calls US tariffs an 'illegal' decision

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he "deplored" the US move to impose harsh tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the European Union, declaring it an "illegal" decision.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"I deplore the American decision" on steel and aluminium tariffs and "we will have a European position to take" based on international law, French President Emmanuel Macron said play

"I deplore the American decision" on steel and aluminium tariffs and "we will have a European position to take" based on international law, French President Emmanuel Macron said

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he "deplored" the US move to impose harsh tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the European Union, declaring it an "illegal" decision.

Warning about "nationalism", Macron told journalists he would talk later on Thursday with US President Donald Trump.

"I deplore the American decision" and "we will have a European position to take" based on international law, Macron said at the Elysee Palace.

"This decision is not in line with international trade law, so it is illegal," he said.

"I think this decision is a mistake in many ways because it responds to existing international imbalances in the worst way -- by breaking up and creating economic nationalism.

"And nationalism is war. That's exactly what happened in the 30s," he added.

Also in Paris, the secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Angel Gurria, reacted to the US decision to impose tariffs by calling to maintain multilateralism.

"We are at a critical moment not only for the future of multilateralism, but for the planet itself," he said in a speech.

"We need to save multilateralism because it's the only way forward as we increasingly confront challenges that are global in nature and therefore we don't know about borders."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 A Star Wars Story May the flop be with you: inquest begins after 'Solo'...bullet
2 In Pakistan Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave...bullet
3 Smoking A rundown on lighting upbullet

Related Articles

In France Foreign activists on trial for helping migrants enter country
Crime of Solidarity Trio on trial for helping migrants enter France
Emmanuel Macron PM urges WTO 'reform' as US metal tariffs loom
In Libya Positive steps and fragile promises by leaders
In France Police clear Paris camp as migrant debate flares
Donald Trump OECD warns against 'escalation' in trade tensions
Emmanuel Macron Turkey hits back at French President over 'dictator' magazine cover
Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant pride and envy
In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French magazine over 'Dictator' cover

World

Europe will respond in a "firm and united" way to US tariffs, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said
Trump EU ripostes as president kicks off transatlantic trade war
Pope Francis prays during a weekly general audience in St Peter's square on May 23, 2018 in Vatican
Pope Francis Pontiff to Chileans: 'We did not react in time' on sex abuse
President Donald Trump says he will issue a pardon to conservative author Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to making an illegal campaign contribution
Trump President pardons conservative author, Martha Stewart could be next
Anti-Kremlin journalist Arkady Babchenko has been revealing some of the details about how his 'death' was faked
Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist smeared in pig's blood to fool the world