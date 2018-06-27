Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Louvre Abu Dhabi sets Da Vinci unveiling for September

Louvre Abu Dhabi Art museum sets Da Vinci unveiling for September

The Louvre Abu Dhabi said Wednesday it will unveil its most prized acquisition on September 18 -- a very rare painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci that was bought for a record $450 million last year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Christie's employees take bids for Leonardo da Vinci’s "Salvator Mundi" at Christie's New York, where it sold for $450 million play

Christie's employees take bids for Leonardo da Vinci’s "Salvator Mundi" at Christie's New York, where it sold for $450 million

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Louvre Abu Dhabi said Wednesday it will unveil its most prized acquisition on September 18 -- a very rare painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci that was bought for a record $450 million last year.

The "Salvator Mundi", a portrait of Jesus Christ painted in 1500, was the only one of the fewer than 20 paintings believed to be the work of the famed Renaissance Old Master still in private hands when it went under the hammer at Christie's in November.

It was only six years ago that it was declared authentic after long being dismissed as a copy by one of Da Vinci's students.

"Lost and hidden for so long in private hands, Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece is now our gift to the world," the chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, Mohamed Khalifa al-Mubarak, said in a statement announcing the public unveiling.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi has kept tight-lipped over the identity of the painting's buyer, saying only that the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism had "acquired" it.

Last December, the New York Times identified the buyer as an obscure member of the Saudi royal family, Prince Badr bin Abdullah.

The Wall Street Journal later reported Bin Abdullah was acting on behalf of Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. He has never confirmed or denied the report.

Prince Badr saw his stature rise this month, when he was appointed to head the kingdom's culture ministry in a government shakeup.

Asked by AFP whether the buyer himself would be present for the unveiling, the museum said only that "representatives from Abu Dhabi will welcome the world to the unveiling of the painting".

Saudi Arabia and the neighbouring United Arab Emirates are very close allies who are both engaged militarily in the war against rebels in Yemen, and diplomatically and economically against Gulf rival Qatar.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet
2 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
3 In Nicaragua Rights groups sound alarm over rising death tollbullet

Related Articles

In Saudi Arabia Government reshuffles cabinet with eye on culture
Abu Dhabi UAE awards France's Total stakes in oil concessions
Impressive Gallery Abu Dhabi launches drive-by art gallery on highway
Security Fear and diplomacy fuel Qatar's military spending
World Little brother in an Arab family feud
Mohammed bin Salman Saudi crown prince bought $450m Da Vinci: report
Politics Saudi Arabia's power-hungry crown prince sent a proxy to buy a $450 million Leonardo da Vinci painting
Finance Secret buyer of $450 million Leonardo da Vinci painting revealed to be a Saudi prince
Da Vinci Artist's painting sold for $450 mn is headed to Louvre Abu Dhabi

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel needs to get an EU deal on immigration at a leaders summit this week to fend off opponents at home and abroad
Angela Merkel As migration row flares, German chancellor's enemies smell blood
Indian police are urging people not to believe false rumours on WhatsApp after five fresh incidents of crazed mobs attacking people left one woman dead and a dozen hurt
In India Child kidnap rumours spark 5 more mob attacks
A van that crashed through the front door of a building that houses Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf
In Amsterdam Drug gangs may be behind Dutch newspaper attacks: police
A woman lays flowers at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw in April amid controversy over a law, amended Wednesday, which imposed jail terms on anyone saying the Polish state was responsible for the Nazi Holocaust
Poland Country amends controversial Holocaust law