Home > News > World >

Lawyers say Texas school gunman was 'confused'

Texas Shooting Lawyers say Texas school gunman was 'confused'

The gunman accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 at a Texas high school last week was in a state of mental confusion, his attorneys said Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jai Gillard, a freshman who was in the class where the mass shooting started, looks at a cross for Sabika Sheikh before signing it at a memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting on May 21, 2018 play

Jai Gillard, a freshman who was in the class where the mass shooting started, looks at a cross for Sabika Sheikh before signing it at a memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting on May 21, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The gunman accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 at a Texas high school last week was in a state of mental confusion, his attorneys said Monday, as schools beefed up security for students returning to classrooms.

At least two of those wounded in Friday's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School were still hospitalized, including school police officer John Barnes, who remained in critical condition, said the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a student at the school, faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant. He is alleged to have used his father's legally owned shotgun and revolver in the rampage.

Pagourtzis's attorneys told reporters Monday that their client was "in a state," while the sheriff in the southeast Texas county of Galveston said the 17-year-old was being held "under suicide watch."

"I think that there is definitely something going on in terms of mental health history," attorney Nicholas Poehl told NBC News.

"I still think he's very confused about the incident."

Law enforcement offered a new timeline of the rampage, saying that two school police officers challenged the gunman four minutes after the attack began.

A gun battle ensued, with the gunman in a classroom and officers in the hallway, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told a news conference.

"They contained him in that one area, isolated," he said, "so that he did no more damage to other classes."

Recalling the attack on ABC television's "Good Morning America," student Trenton Beazely said the shooter "was playing music, making jokes, had slogans and rhymes he kept saying."

"Every time he'd kill someone he'd say, 'another one bites the dust.'"

Tightened security

People visit a cross for Christopher Stone at a memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting play

People visit a cross for Christopher Stone at a memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

(AFP)

Several Texas school administrators announced new safety measures as nervous parents sent children back to school.

"We will be increasing police visibility at each school through the remainder of the school year," Greg Smith, the superintendent of schools at Clear Creek, said in a letter.

Another school banned backpacks to prevent hidden weapons from slipping through, while others changed dress codes to forbid heavy clothing such as the trench coat Pagourtzis was said to be wearing to conceal his weapons.

Santa Fe school officials said students would return to classrooms one week from Tuesday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, officially announced a series of town hall meetings to discuss schools safety. They will be held at the state capital starting Tuesday.

Texas, a conservative stronghold, has some of the most permissive firearm laws in the United States, and new gun restrictions are unlikely.

Abbott has focused on mental health issues and arming school personnel.

The Democratic mayor of Houston, while advocating for metal detectors at all schools, on Monday called for tougher gun laws, as well.

"There's nothing wrong with reasonable, pragmatic (gun) restrictions," Sylvester Turner said at a news conference.

New threats

Already frayed nerves were rattled by several new gun threats Monday.

At one school, a student brought an unloaded gun to campus, while at another a student brought a gun apparently to harm himself, local media reported.

At yet another school, a student reportedly texted someone else asking them to bring a gun to campus.

All three students were arrested.

A statewide moment of silence also was held in the morning to remember the eight students and two teachers killed.

Mourners gathered at white wooden crosses planted in front of Santa Fe High School, with a victim's name and a red heart on each cross.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Migrant Crisis Brazilian fishermen rescue Nigerians, others drifting at seabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet

Related Articles

World J.J. Watt offers to pay for funerals of Santa Fe school shooting victims
World Wounded officer had sought a 'Simpler Life' patrolling schools
Entertainment Kelly Clarkson, a gun owner, urges action at billboard music awards
World Santa Fe school shooting victims: here are their stories
Opinion On a spring morning, a sound heard too often in schools: bang. Bang. Bang
World In photo, a 'Young' China sees an aging U.S. in retreat
Opinion Scarlet letter in the emerald isle

World

Poland's freedom icon Lech Walesa rallied behind a group of young disabled Poles who have spent 34 days camped out at parliament demanding the right-wing government increase their meagre living allowance
Poland's freedom icon Walesa backs disabled protesters
Pau is a town in southwestern France not far from the border with Spain
In France Police arrest 3 after teens beat man to death
Territorial disputes over the South China Sea have been brewing for years and China, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia have also made competing claims to waters believed to have significant oil and natural gas deposits
South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea
Leader of Italy's populist Five Star Movement Luigi Di Maio had named Giuseppe Conte, seen on the right, as one of his ministers in March, with the press speculating he will be named prime minister
Lawyer Giuseppe Conte tipped to be Italy's new populist PM