Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Landslides kill 11 as monsoon batters Rohingya refugees

In Bangladesh Landslides kill 11 as monsoon batters Rohingya refugees

Landslides triggered by monsoon rains killed at least 11 people Tuesday in Bangladesh near camps housing one million Rohingya refugees, officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aid agencies have been warning of the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe over the coming months as heavy rains lash an area home to the world's largest refugee camp play

Aid agencies have been warning of the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe over the coming months as heavy rains lash an area home to the world's largest refugee camp

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Landslides triggered by monsoon rains killed at least 11 people Tuesday in Bangladesh near camps housing one million Rohingya refugees, officials said.

Aid agencies have been warning of the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe over the coming months as heavy rains lash an area home to the world's largest refugee camp.

Most of Tuesday's victims were buried under mud when surrounding hills gave way after a deluge.

"Ten people... died in Naniarchar" including a family of four, while several people remained missing, district administrator Mamunur Rashid told AFP.

Another person was killed in neighbouring Cox's Bazar district, police said.

Landslides have so far killed at least 12 people this week, after a Rohingya boy was crushed to death by a collapsing mud wall at the Kutupalong refugee camp on Monday.

Some 200,000 Rohingya who live on hills around the refugee camps are at risk of death or injury from monsoon rains, officials and relief agencies have said.

Many of the hills around the settlements have been cleared of trees to build shelters, making the land highly unstable.

Nearly 29,000 people have been moved to new locations ahead of the monsoon but the risk of a tragedy remains high.

"Relocation is continuing. But the problem is where (to) find land to move people. We continue to try to find places where we can move families to safer areas," UN refugee agency spokesperson Caroline Gluck told AFP.

At least 300 Rohingya homes were damaged by rains that began late Saturday, Bangladesh officials said.

The region is forecast to receive 2.5 metres (8.2 feet) of rainfall during the monsoon season -- roughly triple what Britain gets in a year.

Last year, monsoon rains triggered landslides in Cox's Bazar and the nearby Chittagong hill tracts, killing at least 170 people.

There are also fears flooding could spread disease in the refugee camps.

About 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled neighbouring Myanmar since last August after an army crackdown which the UN says amounted to "ethnic cleansing".

They join around 300,000 refugees from earlier violence in mainly Buddhist Myanmar, where the Rohingya are a persecuted and stateless minority.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 In Brazil Jailed Lula still way ahead presidential pollbullet
3 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet

Related Articles

In Cameroon Crackdown in anglophone country is worsening crisis - Amnesty
Donald Trump US President tweets that his top economic advisor suffered heart attack
Donald Trump US President accused of accepting illegal foreign payments in hotel case
In Argentina Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million
In China Electric car maker Byton raises $500m to take on Tesla
Migrants Call to help find missing migrants as Italy, Malta refuse rescue ship
Donald Trump Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult
Jim Mattis Tariffs not denting military relations with US allies - US Defense Secretary
In Spain Conservatives to choose new leader in July

World

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at last week's NATO summit in Brussels
Jim Mattis Tariffs not denting military relations with US allies - US Defense Secretary
The handshake represents a potential turning point after decades of war and antagonism
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Tensions then smiles as US, North Korea leaders reach hands across history
The public bonhomie between US President Donald Trump and his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been exploded by the pair's bitter rift over trade
Donald Trump Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult
Argentina's former vice minister of public works Jose Lopez is accused of trying to stash some $9 milion cash and jewels at a convent
In Argentina Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million