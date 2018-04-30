Home > News > World >

Kuwait seeks to calm Philippines crisis over workers

Rodrigo Duterte Kuwait seeks to calm Philippines crisis over workers

A senior Kuwaiti official on Monday sought to calm a crisis with the Philippines over the treatment of domestic workers in the oil-rich Gulf state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Filipina workers returning home from Kuwait fill out forms upon their arrival at Manila International Airport on February 18, 2018 play

Filipina workers returning home from Kuwait fill out forms upon their arrival at Manila International Airport on February 18, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A senior Kuwaiti official on Monday sought to calm a crisis with the Philippines over the treatment of domestic workers in the oil-rich Gulf state.

Philippine President in February prohibited workers heading to Kuwait following the murder of a Filipina maid whose body was found stuffed in her employer's freezer.

The resulting row deepened last week after Kuwaiti authorities ordered Manila's envoy to leave the country over videos of Philippine embassy staff helping workers in Kuwait flee allegedly abusive employers.

"This is largely a misunderstanding and exaggeration of some minor or one-off cases," Deputy Foreign Minister Nasser al-Subaih told reporters in Kuwait City.

"We have taken a serious stance ... but we do not believe in escalation and want to remain in direct communication to resolve the problem," Subaih added.

Kuwait has also detained four Filipinos hired by the Philippine embassy and issued arrest warrants against three diplomatic personnel.

Subaih said those suspected of participating in the operation to help workers escape were not accredited diplomats and that they were now holed up in the Philippines' embassy in Manila.

The foreign ministry was "awaiting cooperation" for their handover to carry out an investigation.

The two nations had earlier been negotiating a labour deal that could have resulted in the lifting of the ban on Filipinos working in Kuwait.

But after the fresh escalation in tensions, Duterte said on Sunday that the temporary ban on Filipinos going to work in Kuwait was now permanent.

Around 262,000 Filipinos work in Kuwait, nearly 60 percent of them domestic workers, according to the Philippines' foreign ministry.

Duterte said workers returning from Kuwait could find employment as English teachers in China, citing improved ties with Beijing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In Niger Local law enforcement benefit from US counter-terrorism...bullet

Related Articles

Rodrigo Duterte Philippines' president calls Kuwait work ban 'permanent'
Kuwait Country expels Philippine envoy amid tensions over domestic workers
World U.N. Security council votes in favor of Syria cease-fire after week of bloodshed
Kuwait FM $30 bn pledged for Iraq reconstruction
In Iraq Nations pledge nearly $25 bn toward country reconstruction
ISIS Trump opens new chapter for Guantanamo
In China Oil spill disasters in the past 50 years
Gulf Cup Forty injured as stadium barrier collapses at competition final
Rex Tillerson US urges Saudis to show caution in regional disputes

World

Lake Victoria is a major migratory destination for several large fauna species in East Africa
East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'
Nepal's Himalayan ranges, a magnet for climbers, have claimed their first fatality of the season
Adventure Gone Wrong Italian climber dies on Nepal peak
Observers have expressed fears that the turmoil could destabilise the Moscow-allied nation
Nikol Pashinyan Armenia 'hero' opposition leader nominated for PM
The attack came hours after two suicide blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul
In Afghanistan 11 children killed in suicide attack on foreign convoy