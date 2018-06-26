Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Koreas hold talks on connecting railways

North, South Korea Koreas hold talks on connecting railways

North and South Korea held talks Tuesday on connecting the railways that run across their border, a physical link that would transform the relationship between the two sides of the divided peninsula.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Linking up the two rail systems would give trade-dependent South Korea a land route to the markets of China, Russia and on to Europe play

Linking up the two rail systems would give trade-dependent South Korea a land route to the markets of China, Russia and on to Europe

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North and South Korea held talks Tuesday on connecting the railways that run across their border, a physical link that would transform the relationship between the two sides of the divided peninsula.

The discussions, the first on the issue for 10 years, took place in the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.

A rail line already exists from Seoul to Pyongyang and on to Sinuiju on the Chinese border, originally built by Japan in the early 20th century, long before the Korean War and decades of division.

Linking up the two systems -- and modernising the North's ageing rail infrastructure -- would give trade-dependent South Korea a land route to the markets of China, Russia and on to Europe.

But doing so would represent a fundamental change on the peninsula: there has been no direct civilian communication between the two Koreas since their division was sealed by the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War -- not even post.

Despite the diplomatic warming on the peninsula, with summits between the North's leader Kim Jong Un and both the South's President Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump of the US, Pyongyang remains under heavy sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes.

Any practical steps would only become possible after such measures are eased, South Korea's chief delegate Kim Jeong-ryeol acknowledged as he set off for the meeting.

"But we can thoroughly research and study various projects we can pursue after the sanctions are lifted," he added.

During an earlier period of rapprochement the South built a gleaming station at Dorasan, just south of the Demilitarized Zone, with platforms marked for non-existent services to the North's capital.

On the eastern side of the peninsula, railways could connect South Korea's port city of Busan to Europe via the North and Russia.

Kim and Moon agreed to "adopt practical steps towards the connection" of the railways at their first summit in April.

Moon has also shared his vision of linking the inter-Korean lines to trans-Siberian railways offering a route to Europe, saying it would bring "huge economic benefits" to Seoul and Pyongyang as well as Russia.

But freedom of movement for North Korean civilians could threaten the grip on power of the ruling Workers' Party, which imposes tight controls on the population.

The rapprochement on the Korean peninsula was triggered earlier this year when Kim decided to send athletes, cheerleaders and his sister as an envoy to the Winter Olympics in the South.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet
2 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
3 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet

Related Articles

Pyongyang North Korea marks war anniversary without anti-US tirades
In Mexico Gay pride flags caught up in victorious jumble of joy
In Moldova UN backs call for Russia to withdraw troops
In South Korea Court rules that Killing dogs for meat illegal
Trump Boycotts and nuclearization: Canada defiant of US President
United Nations North Korea data shows slight children's health gains - UN says
Kim Jong Un North Korea may soon return US soldier remains
Singapore Placid country braces for Trump-Kim storm
United States America to impose steel, aluminum tariffs on EU, Canada, Mexico
Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister in Pyongyang

World

Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel is known for his work encouraging low-income youth to learn music and perform in concerts
In Chile Venezuela's Gustavo Dudamel to lead youth concerts in Chile
A man holds a handkerchief with the faces of three missing journalists from Ecuador who were found dead after being abducted
In Colombia Bodies found in Colombia are journalists from Ecuador
Guatemala is asking the United States to let its migrants have Temporary Protection Status after June's devastating, deadly Fuego volcano eruption
Guatemala Country asks US to help its migrants after volcano eruption
The newborns of some left-wing opponents of Franco's regime, or unmarried or poor couples, were removed from their mothers and adopted
In Spain First Franco-era 'stolen babies' trial begins