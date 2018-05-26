Home > News > World >

Korean leaders meet after Trump threatens to quit Kim summit

Trump Korean leaders meet after US president threatens to quit Kim summit

Photos released by South Korea showed President Moon Jae-in shaking hands with his counterpart Kim Jong Un on the North Korean side of the Demilitarised Zone separating the two nations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The meeting between the leaders came a day after US President Donald Trump said his summit with Kim could still go ahead play

The meeting between the leaders came a day after US President Donald Trump said his summit with Kim could still go ahead

(The Blue House/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North and South Korea's leaders held surprise talks on Saturday after President Donald Trump cast an uncertain pall over the turbulent Korean peninsula by cancelling a historic summit with Pyongyang only to suggest it might still go ahead.

Photos released by South Korea showed President Moon Jae-in shaking hands with his counterpart Kim Jong Un on the North Korean side of the Demilitarised Zone separating the two nations.

South Korea's presidential Blue House said the two leaders held talks for two hours on Saturday afternoon in the same Panmunjom truce village where they had met last month, making a declaration vowing to improve ties.

"They exchanged views and discussed ways to implement the Panmunjom Declaration and to ensure a successful US North Korea summit," the Blue House said in a statement, adding Moon would make a personal statement on Sunday morning.

On Thursday Trump rattled the region by cancelling his meeting with Kim which had been due to take place in Singapore on June 12 citing "open hostility" from Pyongyang.

But within 24 hours he reversed course saying it could still go ahead after productive talks were held with North Korean officials.

- Remarkable detente -

The original decision to abandon the historic summit blindsided South Korea which had been brokering a remarkable detente between Washington and Pyongyang after months of Kim and Trump trading insults and threats of war.

Pictures released by the Blue House showed Moon also shaking hands with Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong, who has played a major public role in recent talks with the South, including leading a delegation across the border during February's Winter Olympics.

The spy chiefs from both sides were at the meeting according to the photos.

The meeting between Moon and Kim took place in a grand building on the North Korean side of Panmunjom, a surreal and heavily fortified village that lies between the two countries and marks the spot where the armistice ending the Korean War in 1953 was signed.

Only last month the two leaders met in the same village, with Kim famously inviting Moon to step briefly into the North before they both held talks in a building on the South's side.

Saturday's meeting is only the fourth time serving leaders of the two Koreas, who remain technically at war, have ever met.

Unlike last month's summit, which was held in front of live TV cameras, Saturday's meeting took place in utmost secrecy, with reporters only being told after the face to face had taken place.

- Roller coaster -

The meeting is the latest remarkable chapter in a roller coaster few months on the Korean peninsula. Last year Trump and Kim were threatening war after Pyongyang tested its most powerful nuclear bomb to date and launched test missiles it said were capable of reaching the United States.

Tensions were calmed after Moon grabbed an olive branch from Kim who offered to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea, sparking a major detente that led to Trump agreeing to hold direct talks with Pyongyang.

But in recent weeks the summit had been thrown into doubt by increasingly bellicose rhetoric from both top US administration officials and Pyongyang.

Trump eventually pulled the plug on talks in a personal letter to Kim on Thursday.

But he left the door open to future meetings and Pyongyang's immediate reaction was to say it was willing to sit down "at any time", prompting Trump to reply that the Singapore summit could still take place.

Koh Yu-hwan, am expert on Korean relations at Dongguk University, said Saturday's meeting between Moon and Kim increased the likelihood of the Singapore summit taking place as originally intended.

"Today's summit is aimed at resolving the misunderstanding caused by communcation glitches between Washington and Pyongyang and lay the groundwork for the US-North Korea sumnmit," he told AFP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet

Related Articles

World Keeping summit hopes alive suggests Kim may need a deal
World Trump says North Korea summit may be rescheduled
In Taiwan Diplomacy harder than ever in US-China tug of war
The White House US has deal to lift sanctions on China's ZTE
Innocent Chukwuma Innoson Motors boss challenges court order declaring him wanted
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Pastor Chris rejoices over yet another successful Holy Land tour
Politics Trump reaches deal with China to lift sanctions on Chinese tech giant ZTE despite blowback from Democrats, GOP
Finance Oil is getting whacked after report says OPEC might boost production
Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
Police just outside Toronto released a surveillance camera image of two hooded men carrying a device and entering an Indian restaurant where a blast occurred, wounding 15 people
In Canada Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant
Two former agents of France's General Directorate for External Security (DGSE) were detained in December on suspicions of providing China with sensitive information
In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China
Striking truck drivers block a main road outside Sao Paulo
In Brazil Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike