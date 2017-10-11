Home > News > World >

Kim Jong-Nam :  Trial sees video of leader's half-brother on stretcher

Kim Jong-Nam Trial sees video of leader's half-brother on stretcher

Video from airport security cameras also showed Kim Jong-Nam having difficulty walking after the attack.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Photo taken in 2001 of Kim Jong-Nam, who was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport play

Photo taken in 2001 of Kim Jong-Nam, who was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Footage of the North Korean leader's half-brother being wheeled out of a Malaysian airport on a stretcher after being poisoned was shown at the trial of his alleged killers on Wednesday.

Video from airport security cameras also showed Kim Jong-Nam having difficulty walking after the attack, and footage of two women who allegedly murdered him fleeing the scene.

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah are accused of murdering Kim on February 13 by rubbing the nerve agent VX on his face in a Cold War-style hit that stunned the world.

Police told the court he had been carrying the equivalent of about $100,000 at the time.

The women, who were arrested a few days afterwards and face death by hanging if convicted, have pleaded not guilty to killing the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong-Un at the airport near the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The defendants say they were duped into believing they were taking part in a prank for a reality TV show, and their lawyers blame North Korean agents for the assassination.

On Wednesday the Shah Alam High Court outside the capital was shown footage of Kim being accompanied by airport staff to an on-site medical clinic after the attack.

At first he looked fine and was walking normally but later footage showed him taking small steps and staggering.

He was then shown lying on a wheeled stretcher, with some sort of breathing equipment attached to his face and surrounded by paramedics.

The paramedics are seen treating him in a corridor before he is wheeled into an elevator.

Earlier, the court saw CCTV footage of Kim arriving at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport's budget terminal and heading towards a check-in counter.

Another video showed Aisyah, 25, running out of the departure hall and later leaving a toilet.

Huong, 29, was shown in footage entering a toilet. The pair are later shown in the taxi pick-up area of the airport and Aisyah is seen getting into a taxi.

Police officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz testified Tuesday that Huong had attacked Kim in a "quite aggressive" fashion and had carried out an apparent practice run at the airport two days earlier.

Wan Azirul also said Wednesday that money equivalent to about $100,000 was found in Kim's bag. He said it was being kept by the Malaysian police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet
2 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
3 Ethiopia Country devalues currency in competitiveness bidbullet

Related Articles

North Korea Kim Jong Un in rare show of confidence, promotes his sister
Kim Jong-un North Korean leader's half-brother had VX on face and clothes, trial hears
Kim Jong-Nam Murder trial visits lab to view tainted clothes
In N. Korea Kim promotes sister, reaffirms nuclear drive
Kim Jong-Nam Kim Jong-Un's half brother may have been poisoned by other suspects
North Korea Dark nights in power-starved country
In Malaysia Women plead not guilty to murdering North Korea leader's half-brother
In Italy Government orders North Korea ambassador home over missiles

World

French President Emmanuel Macron wants German Chancellor Angela Merkel to help him reform the Europe Union
Emmanuel Macron French President urges Merkel to fight for EU revival
A helicopter overflies the Cadereyta prison where a riot left at least 13 inmates dead, in Nuevo Leon state, north-eastern Mexico, on October 10, 2017
In Mexico Thirteen dead in prison as authorities put down riot
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gives a press conference after a crisis cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace on October 11, 2017 in Madrid
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM threatens to suspend Catalonia's autonomy
A banner with a picture of Dalal Mughrabi, who led a deadly attack on an Israeli bus in 1978
Belgium Country suspends aid for Palestinian schools over name row