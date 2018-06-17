Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Kiev police detain 56 far-right activists during LGBT march

In Kiev Police detain 56 far-right activists during LGBT march

Ukrainian police said Sunday they had detained 56 far-right activists who tried to disrupt a gay pride march in central Kiev, which saw around 5,000 people take part and a huge security presence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Far-right activists protest against a gay pride march in central Kiev amid a large police presence play

Far-right activists protest against a gay pride march in central Kiev amid a large police presence

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ukrainian police said Sunday they had detained 56 far-right activists who tried to disrupt a gay pride march in central Kiev, which saw around 5,000 people take part and a huge security presence.

Around 150 members of a far-right group blocked the planned route of the march before it began, with several of them throwing gas canisters at police.

Five officers had to seek medical treatment, police said.

The march later took place without incident as participants with rainbow flags and multi-coloured hair walked through the capital.

The number of participants was roughly double that of the previous year. US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and Rebecca Harms from the European Parliament were at the front of the march.

Along the way supporters of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights were guarded by another 5,000 officers, including mounted police.

"There must always be the police, otherwise someone will come, otherwise someone will interrupt, otherwise someone will attack," 19-year-old Liza, who was on the march, told AFP.

"I think this is not the way it should be in a civilized country," she added.

"We just want to show that we are here -- all different, but all equal," Svitlana, a 20-year-old LGBT activist said.

Not only the far-right activists came to protest against the march, but also people who said they were defenders of "traditional family values".

"Gay parades are a propaganda of gay dictatorship," Larysa, a 52-year-old woman told AFP.

"They can do what they want, but we are against the propaganda, against implantation of this to our children," she complained.

Homophobia is still commonplace in post-Soviet Ukraine, but Kiev authorities are attempting to demonstrate their tolerance by allowing pride marches to take place, in contrast to neighbouring Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
3 In Poland More than 4 million eggs recalledbullet

Related Articles

Football Sadio Mane: shy youngster to global star
In Ukraine Government arrests second suspect in Babchenko case
Football Spain coach Lopetegui to take Real Madrid job after World Cup
Football Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup
Football Ronaldo 'doesn't look worried about his future' - Fernandes
Vladimir Putin Russian president says 'premature' to divulge detail of Ukraine prisoner swap
Russia-Ukraine Dialogue Putin, Poroshenko discuss 'exchange' of Sentsov, other prisoners
World Mueller charges Manafort and his Russian aide with obstruction
Football What sort of welcome will World Cup visitors get in Russia?

World

Turkey's main opposition party presidential candidate Muharrem Ince speaks to a crowd of supporters in Istanbul, giving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a run for his money just a week before crucial June 24 polls
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president, Ince square up for heavyweight poll fight
British gay rights activist Peter Tatchell was arrested after staging a one-man protest in Moscow
In Russia Zone for minority fans at World Cup forced to move
Greek protestors were surrounded by police near the small village of Pisoderi
In Greece Protesters clash with police after Macedonia name deal
DR Congo is the world's leading source of cobalt
In DR Congo Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike