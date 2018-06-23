Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Kazakhstan detains dozens gathering for opposition rally

In Kazakhstan Government detains dozens gathering for opposition rally

Police detained dozens of opposition protesters in Kazakhstan's largest city on Saturday after the exiled nemesis of long-time leader Nursultan Nazarbayev called for rallies across the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Plainclothes police wearing black and officers in uniform detained at least 30 protesters in Almaty play

Plainclothes police wearing black and officers in uniform detained at least 30 protesters in Almaty

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police detained dozens of opposition protesters in Kazakhstan's largest city on Saturday after the exiled nemesis of long-time leader Nursultan Nazarbayev called for rallies across the country.

An AFP correspondent saw a mixture of plainclothes police wearing black and officers in uniform detain at least 30 protesters, some of whom were elderly, and place them in police vans in the former capital Almaty as they gathered for a planned demonstration.

The rare opposition protest ostensibly backing educational reforms was called for on social media by Mukhtar Ablyazov, an exiled oligarch who is 77-year-old Nazarbayev's most significant political opponent.

Nazarbayev has ruled Kazakhstan for nearly three decades, tolerating almost no opposition at home. A court in the country ruled that Ablyazov's Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan movement was an extremist group earlier this year.

The attempts to hold opposition protests come at a sensitive time in the oil-rich Central Asian country amid mounting speculation that Nazarbayev will not stand again when his present presidential term ends in 2020.

'Up to 50' detained

The head of the Almaty-based Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights monitor Yevgeny Zhovtis told AFP that "the majority of the detained have now been released" without charge.

"But some are still at police stations," he said, noting that one of his colleagues at the rights group was among those detained and then released.

Zhovtis put the overall number of detained in Almaty at "up to 50."

An AFP correspondent in the capital Astana could not confirm media reports of detentions at a similar protest planned there.

The state prosecutor's office and the ministry of internal affairs declined to comment on the detentions when contacted by AFP.

A journalist in the northwestern city of Uralsk told AFP that four of his colleagues from the city's leading independent newspaper Uralsk Week and a reporter from Radio Free Europe were detained while intending to cover a rally that did not take place.

Uralsk Week journalist Raul Uporov told AFP the journalists were formally taken to a police station for questioning as witnesses over an unrelated case.

The Radio Free Europe journalist was later released as well as three journalists from the newspaper.

Political rallies are deemed illegal unless officially sanctioned in Kazakhstan, a law that rights groups say is designed to suppress civil society.

Ablyazov, who is believed to be based in France was last year found guilty of embezzling billions of dollars from BTA bank, once a leading lender in the republic, in an investigation dating back to 2009, when he fled the country.

He received a 20-year sentence in absentia and has denied any wrongdoing.

He promised to topple the Kazakh government "in the space of three years" after France refused to extradite him to Russia in December to face separate charges of corruption linked to BTA in 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet
2 Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from USbullet
3 Argentina Country gets first $15 bn from IMFbullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle Inside the eerily quiet streets of Kazakhstan's 20-year-old capital city, where futuristic skyscrapers tower over the grasslands of a former prison camp
World Cup 2018 Cocaine, marijuana, heroin allowed in Russia
Xi Jinping As G7 feuds, China president and Putin play up their own club
World Mueller charges Manafort and his Russian aide with obstruction
United Nations Germany, South Africa, Indonesia to join UN Security Council
In Kazakhstan New crew blasts off for ISS
In Astana Syria talks renew amid growing regional fears
In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandal
Politics The top 10 countries that bought Russia's most powerful weapons in 2017

World

An image grab from a video released by the Iraqi Security Media Centre on May 25, 2018, shows an air strike by the Iraqi air force targeting a huge building in Syria's eastern Hajin region it said targeted a meeting of jihadist IS "leaders"
In Syria Iraq says it killed 45 IS jihadists in strike
Anti-Brexit campaigners are demanding a "people's vote" on whether to approve any final deal on Britain's divorce from the EU
In London Tens of thousands march for second Brexit vote
France's far-right National Front co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen is resting at home after 11 days in hospital with pulmonary complications
Jean-Marie Le Pen France's politician out of hospital for 90th birthday party
Supporters of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva demonstrated in April after his imprisonment
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil's top court cancels ruling on ex-president release