Home > News > World >

Judges to rule on diesel bans in choking German cities

Environmental Pollution Judges to rule on diesel bans in choking German cities

Judges are to rule Thursday on whether German cities can ban old diesel cars to reduce air pollution, with potentially dramatic consequences for a key industry and transport policy in Europe's largest economy.

  • Published:
The impact of the German court ruling on old diesel cars in cities is expected to be huge play

The impact of the German court ruling on old diesel cars in cities is expected to be huge

(dpa/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Judges are to rule Thursday on whether German cities can ban old diesel cars to reduce air pollution, with potentially dramatic consequences for a key industry and transport policy in Europe's largest economy.

Even if it finds in favour of anti-pollution plaintiffs after deliberations start at 1000 GMT, the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig will not order any vehicles off the road.

But it could open the way for cities to do so in zones whose air is particularly contaminated by diesel exhausts.

Since Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to installing software to fool regulatory emissions tests in millions of cars worldwide -- the so-called "dieselgate" scandal -- nitrogen oxide (NOx) and fine particle emissions from diesel motors have been the top priority for German environmentalists.

And the nation's automakers have been eyeing the courts nervously, as bans could affect 9.4 million vehicles not meeting the latest Euro 6 standards.

State governments in Baden-Wuerttemberg capital Stuttgart and North Rhine-Westphalia capital Duesseldorf have appealed the case to the highest court after losing in lower tribunals.

"If we lose, we'll be in deep trouble," Baden-Wuerttemberg state premier Winfried Kretschmann told news agency DPA Tuesday.

Clean air by Christmas?

A court decision for bans would "allow people in German cities to breathe clean air by the end of the year," said Juergen Resch, head of NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), which brought the original case.

Germany and other air quality sinners like France or Italy have for years been in the European Commission's sights for possible legal action over contaminated air.

Fine particle pollution and NOx contribute to as many as 400,000 premature deaths from respiratory and cardiovascular disease per year in the European Union.

Some 70 cities in Germany suffered from average annual nitrogen dioxide levels above EU thresholds last year, with Munich, Stuttgart and Cologne the worst offenders.

To fend off bans and protect the keystone auto industry with its 800,000 jobs, Berlin has offered a cascade of initiatives, including a billion-euro ($1.2 billion) fund -- partly paid for by carmakers -- for cities to upgrade public transport and buy electric vehicles.

Ministers even suggested to the European Commission they could offer free public transport to cut down on urban car use, although without a detailed plan or budget.

The Leipzig court could on Thursday signal an end to such piecemeal measures by allowing diesel bans in principle.

State leaders insist the federal government would then be on the hook to help them avoid bans if possible or to help enforce them if necessary.

Carmakers slam on brakes

Such nationwide action could include the introduction of a so-called "blue badge" to identify the least polluting vehicles -- so far firmly rejected by Berlin.

Meanwhile, DUH chief Resch suggests that "a decision in favour of driving bans would greatly speed up modernisation" of Germany's diesel fleet.

Car companies have resisted hardware refits of older diesels to slash emissions, instead offering updates to engine control software and trade-in programmes for newer, less polluting models.

New catalytic converters "would not be much more effective" and "would take a lot of time" to install, Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler told business daily Handelsblatt Wednesday.

A refit would cost at least 7.6 billion euros, a study by analysts at Evercore bank cited by Handelsblatt found.

Nevertheless, even car diehards the German Automobile Association (ADAC) came out in favour of the measure Tuesday in a study of their own.

Diesel's bad image and the prospect of bans have already pushed sales of the German-invented motors into a deep slump, from 48 percent of new cars sold in 2015 to 39 percent last year.

Such reputational damage has pressured carmakers into stepping up plans to introduce more electric models in coming years.

But after repeated delays from industry and government, Thursday's case "could be the one that changes the country, its mobility and its industry" for good, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung summed up.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

In Kosovo Fog from power station harming health of residents in country's capital
New Delhi Cricketers flounder in hazardous smog
Sea Turtles Sad fate from restaurant menus to plastic 'soup'
In Bali Authorities declare 'garbage emergency' amid sea of waste
António Guterres UN warns of drug-resistant germ risk brewing in nature
UN Organisation warns of drug-resistant germ risk brewing in nature
2017 Climate Hurricanes, heat waves, fires ravaged planet
Saad-Eddine El Othmani Bottoms up: Morocco PM glugs water to dispel pollution fears
In China Oil spill disasters in the past 50 years
Zou Yi Blue skies in China's capital spark joy, scepticism

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015