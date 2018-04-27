Home > News > World >

Japan's Abe hails Korea summit, seeks 'concrete action'

Shinzo Prime Minister hails Korea summit, seeks 'concrete action'

Abe welcomed a historic summit between the two Koreas on Friday, urging Pyongyang to take "concrete action" on the peninsula's denuclearisation and other issues.

  • Published:
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed the historic summit between the two Koreas but urged Pyongyang to take "concrete action" on denuclearisation play

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed the historic summit between the two Koreas but urged Pyongyang to take "concrete action" on denuclearisation

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Abe welcomed a historic summit between the two Koreas on Friday, urging Pyongyang to take "concrete action" on the peninsula's denuclearisation and other issues.

"Today President Moon Jae-in and Chairman Kim Jong Un held earnest discussions about North Korea's denuclearisation. I want to welcome that as a positive move toward comprehensive resolution of various issues concerning North Korea," Abe told reporters in Tokyo.

The leaders of North and South Korea agreed Friday to pursue a permanent peace and the complete denuclearisation of the divided peninsula, as they embraced after a historic summit laden with symbolism.

"We strongly hope that North Korea will take concrete action through this meeting and a summit between the US and North Korea," he added.

"We will keep watching North Korea's future movements," he said.

Japan has long maintained a hardline position on negotiations with Pyongyang, warning against "talks for the sake of talks".

But Friday's Korea summit and planned talks between US President Donald Trump and Kim appear to have pushed Tokyo to reassess its position, analysts said.

"All in all, I wish to continue close coordination between Japan, the United States and South Korea towards comprehensive resolution of the abduction, nuclear and missile issues, and towards the US-North Korea summit talks," Abe said.

Japan has pushed to keep the issue of its citizens kidnapped by North Korean agents on the agenda as diplomacy with Pyongyang moves forward.

The whirlwind activity has largely left Tokyo on the sidelines however, though Trump pledged after a meeting with Abe that he would keep the abductions issue on the agenda.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa People protests over new minimum wagebullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In India 13 children dead after train hits school busbullet

Related Articles

Peace Treaty What the world is saying about historic Korea summit
Politics Trump says Kim Jong Un wants to meet 'as soon as possible' and calls him 'very honorable'
Macron France President at White House, Mount Vernon as state visit begins
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
World Kim's abrupt shift leaves skeptics even more unsettled
World North Korea drops troop demand, but U.S. reacts warily
Politics Trump reportedly thinks he alone can solve the North Korea crisis by talking to Kim Jong Un
Politics Trump had some oddly kind words for Kim Jong Un at a press conference with Japan's PM
Politics Trump lavished praise on China's president while ignoring their escalating trade fight
World Trump warns he may exit talks with North Korea

World

Some of the personal belongings of US soldiers missing in action recovered from the jungles of Vietnam
Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs in jungles of country
Germany has proved strongly reluctant to follow through on French President Emmanuel Macron's (left) ideas for eurozone reformers, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's (right) commitment to submitting a joint proposal with France ahead of the June 28 summit
European Union Union says 'decision time' for stalled eurozone reforms
Macron was the first foreign leader to visit the United States since Trump took office
In France Government ready to discuss 'future of WTO' with Trump
The UN delegation will speak to refugees in Bangladeshi camps before they head to Myanmar early next week to visit conflict-scarred Rakhine state
Rohingya Rights group calls for UN resolution ahead of Myanmar visit