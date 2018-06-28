Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Japan, Singapore to be France's Bastille Day honorees

Japan Singapore to be France's Bastille Day honorees

Japan and Singapore will be guests of honour at this year's Bastille Day parade in Paris, France announced Thursday, a year after US Donald President Trump enjoyed a front seat at the military display.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Two months after he became president in 2017, Macron hosted Trump at the Bastille Day celebration, which featured Republican Guards on horseback and jets roaring overhead play

Two months after he became president in 2017, Macron hosted Trump at the Bastille Day celebration, which featured Republican Guards on horseback and jets roaring overhead

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japan and Singapore will be guests of honour at this year's Bastille Day parade in Paris, France announced Thursday, a year after US Donald President Trump enjoyed a front seat at the military display.

Each year the French president invites a country to join in the huge parade down the famous Champs Elysees on July 14, the country's national holiday.

Two months after he became president in 2017, Emmanuel Macron hosted Trump at the celebration, which featured Republican Guards on horseback and jets roaring overhead.

This year Macron has invited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, the French military said, underscoring his attempt to bolster defence ties with partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Singapore is one of the French air force's main allies in southeast Asia. The tiny city state has sent scores of fighter pilots for training in France over the past 20 years.

The parade will also celebrate 160 years of diplomatic ties between France and Japan.

The two countries have been invited to send troops to march alongside more than 4,000 members of the French armed forces, police and gendarmerie.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
2 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet
3 Putin-Trump Summit US, Russia agree to meet in third countrybullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Poor disciplinary record is the reason why Senegal are out, despite having same points and goals as Japan
Football Japan squeak into World Cup knockouts alongside Colombia on fair play record
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Japan qualify for next round after 1-0 loss to Poland
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Columbia knock Senegal out in the group stage
Football Germany exit won't end World Cup bonanza: Adidas
World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 15
Sports Japan, Colombia, and Senegal will battle for 2 spots in the knockout stage at the World Cup — here's what each team needs to happen
World Cup 2018 4 things to know about Mexico 0 Vs 3 Sweden
Football Socceroos must shed 'inferiority complex', says ex-coach

World

Map of the US state of Maryland locating Annapolis
Capital Gazette Several dead in newsroom shooting in Maryland Annapolis
Ada Tsim, 44, who is reported to have worked as a bodyguard in mainland China was detained by police Tuesday after using a semi-automatic pistol to shoot four relatives in a Hong Kong park
In Hong Kong Bodyguard charged with murder after rare shooting
The departure of Justice Anthony Kennedy (C), pictured in January 2017, will give President Donald Trump a chance to shift the top US court decisively to the right
Trump Battle lines drawn in Senate over US president Supreme Court pick
Smoke rises above a rebel-held area of southern Syria during a government air strike on Daraa province on June 27, 2018
In Syria Air strikes on southern country kill 22 civilians: monitor