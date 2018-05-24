Home > News > World >

Japan hits back as US mulls auto tariffs

Trade Dispute Japan hits back as US mulls auto tariffs

Japan's trade minister on Thursday pushed back against Washington for considering possible tariffs on automobile imports, a major driver of the Japanese economy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Passenger cars make up around 30 percent of Japan's exports to the US play

Passenger cars make up around 30 percent of Japan's exports to the US

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japan's trade minister on Thursday pushed back against Washington for considering possible tariffs on automobile imports, a major driver of the Japanese economy.

Hiroshige Seko said the tariffs under consideration -- reportedly as high as 25 percent -- would disrupt the global market and go against the rules of the World Trade Organisation.

"If, only if, this measure were to be launched, it would be an extremely broad trade restriction measure. Such restrictive measures would plunge the world market into confusion," Seko told reporters in Tokyo. "It is extremely regrettable."

The reaction was unusually firm for an official from Japan, known for weighing diplomatic language very carefully.

Seko's comments came after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced he had initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Wednesday that US President Donald Trump was asking for vehicle import tariffs as high as 25 percent.

The US investigation could provide the legal basis to impose tariffs, if it finds imports threaten US national security.

"There is evidence suggesting that, for decades, imports from abroad have eroded our domestic auto industry," Ross said.

The Trump administration used the same justification to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminium, raising the spectre of a trade war.

The Japanese economy -- the world's third largest -- relies heavily on exports to the US, particularly of automobiles, as a core driver of overall growth.

Passenger cars make up around 30 percent of Japan's total exports to the United States.

Japanese government data published on Monday showed that the country's politically sensitive trade surplus with the US edged up in April.

Japan logged a surplus of 615.7 billion yen ($5.6 billion), up 4.7 percent after a 0.3 percent decline the previous month, driven partly by demand for cars.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has worked hard to befriend Trump, but Japan was not exempted from the steel and aluminium tariffs.

This prompted Tokyo to inform the WTO last week it had the right to impose tariffs worth 50 billion yen on US goods -- equivalent to the impact of the US tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminium products.

The news has already had an impact on Japanese carmakers.

On the Tokyo stock exchange, Honda tumbled 2.81 percent, Toyota fell 2.63 percent and Nissan was off 1.62 percent, all underperforming the wider Nikkei market, which was down 1.22 percent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crashbullet

Related Articles

In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truck
In Germany Deutsche Bank to slash over 7,000 jobs in major shake-up
Vietnam Close quarters: Downtown dwellers cling to tiny plots
Giuseppe Conte New Italian PM nominee begins work on forming cabinet
Guantanamo Geriatrics Detainee population quietly ages
Nut Rage Korean Air heiress questioned for illegal maids
Trade War China denies setting target to cut US trade surplus
Najib Razak Malaysian ex-PM quizzed for second time over graft claims
United Nations New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month
Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'

World

US Justice Department seizes "VPNFilter" botnet set up by a hacking group variously called APT28, Pawn Storm, Sandworm, Fancy Bear and the Sofacy Group
Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000 hacked routers
Sterling Brown #23 of the Milwaukee Bucks attempts a shot during a match against the Los Angeles Lakers in March 2018
Sterling Brown US police chief apologizes for arrest of NBA player, releases video
A year ago Emmanuel Macron (L) hosted Vladimir Putin in Versailles, with the French leader accusing Russian media of producing "lying propaganda" during a joint press conference
French President Macron in Russia for high-stakes talks with Putin
The Yemeni island of Socotra has been spared involvement in the country's conflict, which has claimed nearly 10,000 lives since March 2015
Socotra Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing