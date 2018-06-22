Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Japan fans spark plumbing pinch in World Cup loo dash

Busted Flush Japan fans spark plumbing pinch in World Cup loo dash

Armchair Japan fans following their team's 2-1 World Cup win over Colombia risked triggering a plumbing disaster of biblical proportions when millions rushed to the toilet at half-time.

  • Published:
Water use spiked in Japan during half-time play

Water use spiked in Japan during half-time

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Armchair Japan fans following their team's 2-1 World Cup win over Colombia risked triggering a plumbing disaster of biblical proportions when millions rushed to the toilet at half-time.

It was a case of squeaky bum time when fans finally tore themselves away from the television earlier this week after a nail-biting first 45 minutes, with water use jumping 24 percent in Tokyo during the break, the city's waterworks bureau said on Friday.

"We presume it's because a lot of people holding off on a trip to the bathroom all went at once," an official told AFP.

"Water use can fluctuate, especially during football matches, which only have one break in the middle," she added.

"It also can be affected by a period of time, excitement and other factors."

Flushed with joy after watching Yuya Osako bag a second-half winner for Japan against 10-man Colombia in Russia on Tuesday, jubilant fans made another dash for the loo at the final whistle, causing another spike of 50 percent in water use.

But the official revealed the Tokyo waterworks bureau had anticipated the stampede and adjusted the city's supply and pressure accordingly in order to avoid catastrophe.

"We are ready to prepare for a stable water supply during the next match on Sunday," she insisted, looking ahead to this weekend's clash with Senegal.

A similar pattern of toilet use was noted across Japan as viewers remained glued to their screens for the match, broadcast live on prime time TV.

The viewing rate for the fixture also hit a yearly high of 48.7 percent in Japan, surpassing the 33.9 percent marked when Japanese figure skating hero Yuzuru Hanyu won Olympic gold in February.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump Russia warns against President 'alarming' plans for US space...bullet
2 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
3 Robert Mugabe Former president in Singapore for health checkbullet

Related Articles

United Nations Human rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces
In Indonesia Sonar deployed in hunt for ferry disaster victims
Enrique Pena Nieto Mexican President years: the reforms, the scandals, the Chapo
Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from US
In United States Congress sets immigration vote amid furore over family separations
Melania Trump President's wife makes surprise visit to US-Mexico border
United Nations Dead plankton, stunned fish: The harms of man-made ocean noise
In Norway Rights court dismisses Breivik's complaint about jail conditions
John Bolton Bolton headed to Moscow to discuss Trump-Putin meeting

World

President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech during the Mexican national football team send-off ceremony last month
Enrique Pena Nieto Mexico turns page on handsome, scandal-stained president
Enrique Peña Nieto speaks with his wife Angelica Rivera after his speech during the presentation of the FIFA World Cup
Enrique Pena Nieto Mexican President years: the reforms, the scandals, the Chapo
official estimates list 193 others -- including children -- as missing
In Indonesia Sonar deployed in hunt for ferry disaster victims
The UN has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) of systematically failing to probe security officers over the alleged killings of civilians
United Nations Human rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces