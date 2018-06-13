Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Italy threatens to cancel Conte-Macron meet unless France apologises

Matteo Salvini Italy threatens to cancel Conte-Macron meet unless France apologises

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that without an "official apology" from France, a planned meeting between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday should be cancelled.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has called for France to take in more migrants play

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has called for France to take in more migrants

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that without an "official apology" from France, a planned meeting between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday should be cancelled.

"If an official apology doesn't arrive, prime minister Conte would be right not to go to France," Salvini told reporters after demanding that France take in more migrants.

Macron had blasted Italy for its "cynicism and irresponsibility" in refusing to welcome 629 migrants left stranded on a French charity's rescue ship in the Mediterranean before Spain agreed to take them in.

Gabriel Attal, the spokesman for Macron's party, called Italy's actions "nauseating".

Italy's Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi summoned the French ambassador to Rome over the comments on Wednesday, saying in a statement that "the Italian government considers unacceptable the words publicly pronounced yesterday in Paris".

Milanesi added that the comments made by France were "compromising relations between Italy and France".

France's foreign ministry responded by saying that it is "perfectly aware" of the pressure on Italy as it copes with an influx of migrants from Africa, adding it is "committed to cooperation and dialogue" with Rome.

Salvini's far-right League party campaigned on taking a hard line on migrants ahead of March's election and rose to power as part Italy's eurosceptic, populist government that took office this month.

Also on Wednesday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that the hardline interior ministers of Austria, Germany and Italy have formed an "axis of the willing" to combat illegal immigration into the EU.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
2 Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyangbullet
3 Indo-Pacific region France challenges Beijing in South East China Seabullet

Related Articles

In Britain Anger and grief as country marks Grenfell fire anniversary
Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game world
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyang
In Argentina Union group plans strike against Macri, IMF
Malnutrition Food crisis worsens in Sahel region - UN aid chief
Hamas US seeks UN vote on condemning group over Gaza
Donald Trump Kim, US President commit to restart repatriating remains from North Korea
Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in talks with North Korean leader
In Spain King's brother-in-law loses graft appeal, faces jail
In Nigeria Buhari apologises for annulled 1993 election

World

This handout picture from Medecins Sans Frontiers shows rescued migrants onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the French NGO's ship Aquarius
Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship
In this file photo taken on January 27, 2018, workers unload wheat assistance provided by UNICEF from a cargo ship in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, a key entry point for United Nations aid to war-torn Yemen
In Yemen UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint
This handout picture from French NGO Doctors Without Borders(MSF)/SOS Mediterranee shows rescued migrants and MSF personnel onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the ship Aquarius.
In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row
Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (R) and Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio pictured during the swearing-in ceremony for the new government at Quirinale Palace in Rome on June 1, 2018
Giovanni Tria Italy economy minister cancels Paris meeting over migrant spat