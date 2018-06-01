Home > News > World >

Italian populists reach last-ditch deal to take power

In Italy Populists reach last-ditch deal to take power

Italy's populist parties will be sworn in to power on Friday in Rome after they reached a new coalition deal, narrowly avoiding snap elections and setting in motion an anti-austerity government in the eurozone's third largest economy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This handout picture released by the Italian Presidency shows newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, left, shaking hands with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella after the new cabinet was announced play

This handout picture released by the Italian Presidency shows newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, left, shaking hands with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella after the new cabinet was announced

(Italian Presidency/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italy's populist parties will be sworn in to power on Friday in Rome after they reached a new coalition deal, narrowly avoiding snap elections and setting in motion an anti-austerity government in the eurozone's third largest economy.

On Thursday evening President Sergio Mattarella gave a mandate for the second time to Giuseppe Conte -- the populists' pick for prime minister.

Italy has been in the throes of political uncertainty for almost three months after inconclusive March elections, rocking financial markets and spreading unease among its euro partners.

Conte -- a little known lawyer and political novice -- announced his picks for the country's future cabinet after meeting with Mattarella.

From the coalition, far-right League leader Matteo Salvini was named interior minister while Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio is slated to become minister for economic development.

Paolo Savona, the eurosceptic economist who the populist coalition originally wanted for economy minister but rejected by Mattarella, is still part of the cabinet as European Affairs minister.

The role of economy minister was given to the less controversial Giovanni Tria, a political economist who advocates slashing taxes but is in favour of keeping Italy in the euro.

Brussels savvy Enzo Moavero Milanesi was appointed minister of foreign affairs.

Of 18 ministers in the cabinet, only five are women.

According to Italian media the populist line-up will face a vote of confidence in both houses of parliament on Monday or Tuesday.

"Without promising any miracles, I can say that, after the first months of this government of change, I would like us to have a country with a little less tax and a little more security, a few more jobs and a few less illegal immigrants," said a gleeful Salvini at a rally after the announcement.

Political saga

Just forty-eight hours ago Italy had looked to be on course for snap elections after coalition talks between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League collapsed over the weekend.

Mattarella vetoed the populist coalition's anti-euro choice for economy minister Savona, causing the two populist parties to abandon their joint bid for power.

Mattarella then asked pro-austerity economist Carlo Cottarelli to form a caretaker government.

Fresh elections seemed like the most likely outcome, however, after it became clear Cottarelli's government would not pass a vote of confidence in parliament.

In a surprise twist to Italy's drawn-out political saga, Five Star and the League frantically re-engaged in talks to get their coalition back on track Thursday, and emerged triumphant.

"All the conditions have been met for a M5S-League government," said the party leaders in a joint statement sent by the Five Star Movement.

In light of the populists' successful talks, Cottarelli announced Thursday that he was giving up his mandate to form a technocrat government.

"The formation of a political government is by far the best solution for the country, because it avoids the uncertainty that would arise with new elections," said Cottarelli after meeting with Mattarella.

'Don't play this game'

The programme proposed by the populists promises to revive Italy's sluggish economy by rejecting austerity and increasing spending.

Their ambitious economic proposals -- which include a universal basic income for Italy's poorest, rolling back pension reform and a two tier flat tax -- have worried Brussels and financial markets given the country's sizeable debt.

Italy's newly appointed Prime minister Giuseppe Conte leaves the presidential palace after announcing his new government play

Italy's newly appointed Prime minister Giuseppe Conte leaves the presidential palace after announcing his new government

(AFP)

Italy's 2.3 trillion euros of debt is 132 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), the highest ratio in Europe apart from Greece and more than double the bloc's 60-percent ceiling.

The government programme includes plans to speed up expulsions of illegal immigrants and crack down on trafficking.

The eurosceptic coalition also promises a series of measures to reign in the EU including renegotiation of EU treaties and a review of the bloc's economic governance on issues such as the single currency.

But on Thursday EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker warned against blaming the EU for all of Italy's problems.

"I'm in deep love with Italy, Bella Italia. But I no longer accept that everything which is going wrong in South of Italy, in Mezzogiorno, is explained by the fact that the EU or the European Commission would not do enough," he said after leaving a meeting in Brussels.

"Italians have to take care of the poor regions of Italy. That means more work, less corruption, seriousness."

He urged Italy not to "play this game" of holding the EU responsible, adding "Nations first, Europe second."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan US wants UN deadline to end fightingbullet
2 A Star Wars Story May the flop be with you: inquest begins after...bullet
3 Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic envoy heads back to US after spatbullet

Related Articles

Nigeria vs England Dele Alli to start against Super Eagles
Jean-Claude Juncker Italy needs to work harder, be less corrupt
Football Baker dominates Coleman again to win 100m in Rome
Football Far from Russia, rival world cup kicks off in London
Football Deschamps backs Zidane as future France coach
Football Bierhoff angry as Germany poster 'slip-up' drops four players
In France Foreign activists on trial for helping migrants enter country
Massive Imports EU-US trade tensions at fever pitch as steel deadline looms
In Italy Populists launch bid to resurrect government coalition

World

A Catalan pro-independence flag flies in front of the government building in Barcelona, in a region which has been under direct rule by Madrid since October following a failed independence bid
In Catalonia Madrid gives green light to new separatist govt
File photo of Five Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and the leader of the far-right party Lega Matteo Salvini as their coalition government prepares to be sworn in
In Italy What's next as populists take over
Markus Soeder, Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder hangs a cross in the entrance of the state chancellery. A controversial decree requiring crosses to be put up on most public buildings in Bavaria has come into force
In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks in
John Cena (R) competes with Triple H during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Greatest Royal Rumble event in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah
Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Qaeda warns Saudi crown prince over 'sin'