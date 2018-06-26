Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Israeli missiles reportedly strike near Damascus airport

In Syria Israeli missiles strike near Damascus airport - Syrian state media

Syrian state media said early Tuesday that two Israeli missiles struck near Damascus International Airport, without adding any details.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The area around Damascus International Airport has seen repeated attacks over several years play

The area around Damascus International Airport has seen repeated attacks over several years

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Syrian state media said early Tuesday that two Israeli missiles struck near Damascus International Airport, without adding any details.

In a report in the early hours of Tuesday, Syria's state news agency said "two Israeli missiles came down near Damascus international airport".

The head of monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, also told AFP that "the Israeli missiles hit arms depots for Hezbollah near the airport".

He said the air strike took place at 1:00 am local time "without causing huge explosions" even though they hit the weapons stores.

The observatory added that the Syrian air defence "failed to intercept the missiles".

Israel has warned of a growing Iranian military presence in neighbouring Syria, which it sees as a threat to its safety.

Its military has been carrying out strikes on Iranian and Iran-affiliated targets in Syria, with a US official saying it was Israeli forces that carried out a deadly strike against an Iraqi paramilitary base in eastern Syria on June 17.

Israeli seized a large swathe of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move never recognised by the international community.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet
2 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
3 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet

Related Articles

In UK Govt to push bid to give global chemical watchdog teeth
In Germany 70 years on, Berlin remembers Airlift 'Candy Bombers'
World Postcards from another era: Obama team memoirs flood the stores
Global Powers Key talks to open on boosting world's chemical watchdog
Erdogan Five foreign policy challenges president faces after re-election
Turkey From Ataturk to Erdogan: 5 things to know about modern country
World Iraqi political alliance unites a U.S. friend and foe
Faisal Mekdad Syria says withdrawal of Iran, Hezbollah 'not on agenda'
In Iraq Court sentences Belgian jihadist to death for IS membership
Marawi 'Crazy hope' for missing kin in Philippines'

World

Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel is known for his work encouraging low-income youth to learn music and perform in concerts
In Chile Venezuela's Gustavo Dudamel to lead youth concerts in Chile
A man holds a handkerchief with the faces of three missing journalists from Ecuador who were found dead after being abducted
In Colombia Bodies found in Colombia are journalists from Ecuador
Guatemala is asking the United States to let its migrants have Temporary Protection Status after June's devastating, deadly Fuego volcano eruption
Guatemala Country asks US to help its migrants after volcano eruption
The newborns of some left-wing opponents of Franco's regime, or unmarried or poor couples, were removed from their mothers and adopted
In Spain First Franco-era 'stolen babies' trial begins