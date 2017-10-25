Home > News > World >

Israel :  Iranian sentenced to death for spying for country

Israel Iranian sentenced to death for spying for country

Amnesty International on Monday announced that emergency medicine specialist Ahmadreza Djalali, detained in Iran since April 2016...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A flyer is seen during a protest outside the Iranian embassy in Brussels on February 13, 2017 for Ahmadreza Djalali, an Iranian-born academic detained in Tehran play

A flyer is seen during a protest outside the Iranian embassy in Brussels on February 13, 2017 for Ahmadreza Djalali, an Iranian-born academic detained in Tehran

(Belga/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Iran said Wednesday it had sentenced a citizen to death for spying for Israel in return for Swedish residency, after rights activists reported an Iranian-born academic was handed the death penalty.

Amnesty International on Monday announced that emergency medicine specialist Ahmadreza Djalali, detained in Iran since April 2016, was found guilty of working with the Israeli government.

Tehran's prosecutor general Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi did not name Djalali but said a suspect was sentenced to death for passing information on Iran's nuclear programme to agents from Israel's Mossad intelligence agency in exchange for a Swedish residency permit.

"One of the actions of the convict was revealing the location of and some information on 30 outstanding individuals engaged in military and nuclear research projects," Jafari Dolatabadi said in comments quoted by the judiciary's Mizan website.

He said the information led to the assassination of two Iranian nuclear scientists, Majid Shahriari and Masoud Alimohammadi, killed in bomb blasts in 2010.

Under Iranian law the identity of a convicted person cannot be released until the appeals process is over.

Amnesty International has slammed the trial of Djalali -- who has studied and taught in Sweden, Italy and Belgium -- as "grossly unfair" and called on the authorities to release him and drop all charges.

Between 2010 and 2012, five Iranian scientists -- four of them involved in the country's nuclear programme -- were murdered in bomb and gun attacks in Tehran.

The Islamic republic accused the US and Israel of killing its scientists, including Shahriari, a key member of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation and Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan, a deputy director of the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.

In 2012, Iran executed Majid Jamali Fashi, convicted for working for Mossad and assassinating Alimohammadi.

Three others, including nuclear scientist Shahram Amiri, have been hanged since for working for Israel and the US.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Australia 'Idiots of the century' swim in baited croc trapbullet
2 United States US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attackbullet
3 European Union EU reaches compromise on low-cost eastern labourbullet

Related Articles

In US Authorities to resume refugee admissions; 11 countries blocked
Tawakkul Karman Nobel laureate wants global environment court
Netanyahu World should take care of Kurds' future - Israeli PM
Trump US president's feud with key senator overshadows tax push
Haider al-Abadi Iraq PM challenges Tillerson on Iran remarks
Pence US VP says 1983 bombing was opening salvo in 'war on terror'
Netanyahu Israel, Germany sign submarine deal
Ebtisam Al-Saegh Bahrain temporarily frees female activist

World

Glyphosate is the key ingredient in best-selling weedkiller Roundup
European Union Countries delay vote on renewing controversial weedkiller licence
Many Kenyan voters are frustrated by politicians' cynical use of ethnic rivalries
In Kenya Exasperated citizens plead for new leaders
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a press briefing with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting at the Indian Foreign Ministry in New Delhi on October 25, 2017
Rex Tillerson US worried about Pakistan government stability
The UN peacekeeping operation in Bangassou, seen here in a file picture from August, has been accused of failing to do more to protect Muslim civilians threatened by the 'anti-balaka' militia
Antonio Guterres UN chief in war-torn Central African Republic town